Get a huge 28% discount on Oppo A77s! Check price and other offers here

Amazon sale is here, and it's your chance to snag the Oppo A77s with an amazing price cut today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 10:05 IST
Oppo A77s is available with a 28% discount on Amazon.
Oppo A77s is available with a 28% discount on Amazon. (Amazon)
Oppo A77s is available with a 28% discount on Amazon.
Oppo A77s is available with a 28% discount on Amazon. (Amazon)

Attention smartphone buyers! The long wait has finally ended as Oppo A77s is now available with a huge price cut on Amazon. The Oppo A77s is an amazing mid-range smartphone with some top specifications that offer a huge spectrum of benefits to its users.

The Oppo A77s features a Fiberglass-Leather design with a 6.56-inch HD+ waterdrop notch color-rich display. It has a storage capacity of 128 GB and 8GB RAM. It takes captivating images with an AI Dual Camera consisting of 50MP + 2MP lenses and an 8MP front camera. The phone is powered with a 5000 mAh Battery that gives users a long battery life and performance.

You can get the Oppo A77s from Amazon with great bank offers and exchange deals.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oppo A77s Discount

Originally, the 128Gb variant of Oppo A77s is priced at Rs. 22,999, however, you can get it for only Rs.16,499, giving you an amazing price cut of 28%.

You don't just get discounts, you can also enjoy additional off by availing bank offers and exchange deal from Amazon!

Bank Offers

You can get flat Rs. 1500 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card, SBI Credit Card, and ICICI Bank Credit transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. You can get an additional 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on Axis Bank Credit Card and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Additionally, 5% instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

The offer does not end here! You can also get additional price cuts on Oppo A77s by trading-in your old smartphone and get an exchange value of Rs. 14,950. For smooth exchange, make sure to enter your pincode to check if the offer is available at your location. Furthermore, know that the exchange value is based on your old phone's model and working condition so make sure everything is in good condition.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 10:05 IST
Home Mobile News Get a huge 28% discount on Oppo A77s! Check price and other offers here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets