Get a huge 28% discount on Oppo A77s! Check price and other offers here

Attention smartphone buyers! The long wait has finally ended as Oppo A77s is now available with a huge price cut on Amazon. The Oppo A77s is an amazing mid-range smartphone with some top specifications that offer a huge spectrum of benefits to its users.

The Oppo A77s features a Fiberglass-Leather design with a 6.56-inch HD+ waterdrop notch color-rich display. It has a storage capacity of 128 GB and 8GB RAM. It takes captivating images with an AI Dual Camera consisting of 50MP + 2MP lenses and an 8MP front camera. The phone is powered with a 5000 mAh Battery that gives users a long battery life and performance.

You can get the Oppo A77s from Amazon with great bank offers and exchange deals.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Oppo A77s Discount

Originally, the 128Gb variant of Oppo A77s is priced at Rs. 22,999, however, you can get it for only Rs.16,499, giving you an amazing price cut of 28%.

You don't just get discounts, you can also enjoy additional off by availing bank offers and exchange deal from Amazon!

Bank Offers

You can get flat Rs. 1500 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card, SBI Credit Card, and ICICI Bank Credit transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. You can get an additional 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on Axis Bank Credit Card and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Additionally, 5% instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

The offer does not end here! You can also get additional price cuts on Oppo A77s by trading-in your old smartphone and get an exchange value of Rs. 14,950. For smooth exchange, make sure to enter your pincode to check if the offer is available at your location. Furthermore, know that the exchange value is based on your old phone's model and working condition so make sure everything is in good condition.