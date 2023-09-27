Icon

Get a staggering 23% discount on Redmi 12 5G on Amazon; check price now

Amazon is offering a hefty discount on Redmi 12. Check out the price now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 16:46 IST
Don’t miss out on this amazing Amazon deal on Redmi 12 5G. (Amazon)

A smartphone is not just a device these days it's more a companion with which you should not compromise when it come to its features. So, if you are still planning to buy a smartphone, don't miss out on this chance offered by Amazon. There is a hefty discount available on Redmi 12 5G. Read here in detail how you can save more on the purchase of Redmi 12 5G.

Initial discount:

On Amazon, you can get up to 23% initial discount, making its price decrease to Rs. 15499 from Rs. 19999. Not just the initial discount, you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of exchange offers.

Exchange offer:

Amazon is offering Rs. 14500 off in exchange for an old smartphone. Do remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your PIN code to check the availability of the exchange deal in your area.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

About Redmi 12 5G:



The Redmi12 is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 which is the segment's first 4nm Octa-core processor with up to 2.2GHz speed. Customers can get up to 16Gb RAM and 256Gb storage for an amazing multi-tasking experience. The smartphone has a large screen, a 6.79" FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display, and a 5000mAh(typ) battery with a 22.5W charger in-box, the smartphone battery lasts for more than a day. The smartphone also comes with an amazing camera setup of a 50MP f/1.8 AI Dual camera with classic film filters, Film Frame, Portrait, Night Mode, 50MP mode, Time-lapse, Google lens, and 8MP Selfie camera. The device is available in three beautiful colors that are: blue, silver, and black.

When you purchase the smartphone from Amazon Inside the box, you will get ‎a Power Adapter, SIM Tray Ejector, and USB Cable.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 16:46 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon