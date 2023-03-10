Google Pixel 6a price drop! Flipkart drops price to just 8499 with exchange offer

    Trending News

    Google's Pixel series has always been known for its amazing camera quality and stock OS. The latest Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones feature arguably the best camera system in the market, one which even the iPhones beat. The Pixel 7 Pro even goes a step further offering up to 30x Super Res Zoom. However, they are pricey devices and could prove to be too heavy on one's pocket. If you still want to purchase a Pixel smartphone, then there's an amazing offer live on the Google Pixel 6a!

    With Flipkart's amazing offer on the smartphone, you can grab it with a heavy discount right now. So, if you're looking for a smartphone with a great camera, then the Google Pixel 6a could be a great option! Check out the offer details here.

    Google Pixel 6a Discount

    The Google Pixel 6a is originally priced at Rs. 43999 as per Flipkart. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 8499. Here's how.

    Flipkart is initially offering a discount on Google Pixel 6a. After discount, Google's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 28999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on Google Pixel 6a.

    Google Pixel 6a Exchange Offer

    Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on Google Pixel 6a. You can get up to Rs. 20500 off on the price of the Google Pixel 6a if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Google Pixel 6a to just Rs. 8499!

    Google Pixel 6a Bank Offer

    You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Customers can get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Bank Credit Card and ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

