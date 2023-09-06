Grab iPhone 13 256GB with a massive 14 percent price cut! Check offers here

If you're looking to enter the Apple ecosystem and have been on the lookout for a great deal on an iPhone, then it might just be the perfect time to grab the iPhone 13. This smartphone is potentially a great purchase even today due to being almost identical to the iPhone 14 in terms of specifications. It features the same processor, camera system, and display, but at a much lower price. So, if you've been considering the iPhone 14, it might be worth looking at the iPhone 13 first.

With the launch of the iPhone 15 series looming, Apple is expected to discontinue the sales of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, therefore it will only be available for purchase for a limited time! Buyers can nab the smartphone with huge discounts right now. Here's how.

iPhone 13: Discount

The 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce giant has announced several offers on the smartphone and you can grab it for a very low price right now before the launch of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 68499 on Amazon after the initial discount.

Therefore, you can take advantage of a 14 percent price cut on the device which amounts to Rs. 11401.

Apart from this, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers to make this deal even sweeter and take its price down even further.

iPhone 13: Other offers

Amazon is also offering an exchange bonus on the iPhone 13 if you trade in your old smartphone. iPhone 13 buyers can grab up to Rs. 12250 as exchange value for their current device. However, do note that the exchange amount depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. You also need to enter your PIN Code to check the offer availability at your location.

Lastly, buyers can avail up to Rs. 250 off on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions, apart from other no-cost EMI offers. Similar offers are also valid on other storage as well as colour variants of the iPhone 13 as well. So, head over to Amazon and take advantage of this iPhone 13 deal!