Grab iPhone 13 256GB with a massive 14 percent price cut! Check offers here

As the iPhone 15 launch looms, buyers can grab the iPhone 13 with a substantial discount right now, in addition to other offers. Check the details of this deal.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 06 2023, 12:21 IST
iPhone 11, iPhone 12 to iPhone 14, check out the massive discounts on Flipkart
iPhone 13
1/5 Flipkart is offering a 14 % initial discount for iPhone 14. Earlier the price of the iPhone 14 on Flipkart was Rs.  79900 but with the initial discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 67999. You can further reduce the price by taking advantage of bank and exchange offers available on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. In iPhone 14 you get All-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Flipkart is offering a 14% initial discount making the price of the iPhone 13 reduce to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Amazon. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 11
3/5 Flipkart has announced a price drop on iPhone 11 and it can be yours right now with the 4 percent discount. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 and can be yours for Rs. 41999 after the initial discount. iPhone 11 features A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine. (Apple)
Flipkart is offering a 13 % initial discount on iPhone 12, reducing its price to Rs. 51999 from Rs. 59900. The iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display. It features a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, and more.
4/5 Flipkart is offering a 13 % initial discount on iPhone 12, reducing its price to Rs. 51999 from Rs. 59900. The iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display. It features a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, and more. (Unsplash)
You can further reduce the price of the iPhones by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available on Flipkart.
5/5 You can further reduce the price of the iPhones by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available on Flipkart. (Apple)
iPhone 13
View all Images
iPhone 13 can be purchased at a reduced cost on Amazon before iPhone 15 launches. Know the details of this offer. (Unsplash)

If you're looking to enter the Apple ecosystem and have been on the lookout for a great deal on an iPhone, then it might just be the perfect time to grab the iPhone 13. This smartphone is potentially a great purchase even today due to being almost identical to the iPhone 14 in terms of specifications. It features the same processor, camera system, and display, but at a much lower price. So, if you've been considering the iPhone 14, it might be worth looking at the iPhone 13 first.

With the launch of the iPhone 15 series looming, Apple is expected to discontinue the sales of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, therefore it will only be available for purchase for a limited time! Buyers can nab the smartphone with huge discounts right now. Here's how.

iPhone 13: Discount

The 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce giant has announced several offers on the smartphone and you can grab it for a very low price right now before the launch of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 68499 on Amazon after the initial discount.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Therefore, you can take advantage of a 14 percent price cut on the device which amounts to Rs. 11401.

Apart from this, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers to make this deal even sweeter and take its price down even further.

iPhone 13: Other offers

Amazon is also offering an exchange bonus on the iPhone 13 if you trade in your old smartphone. iPhone 13 buyers can grab up to Rs. 12250 as exchange value for their current device. However, do note that the exchange amount depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. You also need to enter your PIN Code to check the offer availability at your location.

B09G9HRYFZ-1

Lastly, buyers can avail up to Rs. 250 off on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions, apart from other no-cost EMI offers. Similar offers are also valid on other storage as well as colour variants of the iPhone 13 as well. So, head over to Amazon and take advantage of this iPhone 13 deal!

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 12:21 IST
