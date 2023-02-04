    Trending News

    Grab Samsung Galaxy A23 5G for 4949; price drops from 28990 on Amazon

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available with amazing offers on Amazon. The phone worth Rs. 28990 can be purchased under Rs. 5000. Here is how.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 04 2023, 10:26 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
    1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
    4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
    5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
    6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
    Know discount and other offer details on Samsung Galaxy A23 5G here. (Amazon)

    Samsung had in mid January announced the launch of the Galaxy A23 5G and now the device is available with a huge price drop on Amazon. The latest addition to the Galaxy A series is aimed at offering a complete package of performance and specifications at an affordable price. With the help of the offers on Amazon, the price of the phone can come down to under Rs. 5000. If you want to get the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G for Rs. 4949, here are the offer details you need to know.

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price drop on Amazon

    Available at a discount of 21 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G worth Rs. 28990 is currently priced at Rs. 22999 on Amazon. For further reduction in the cost of the device, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 18050 off on the phone. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 4949.

    Two bank offers are also being offered on the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G including- Rs. 2000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

    All you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

    The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is being offered in three colour options namely- Silver, Orange, and Light Blue. The phone features an edge-to-edge 6.6 inch FHD+ Infinity-V display. The device gets a 120Hz refresh rate enabling smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions. The phone houses a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The phone also sports a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lens.

    According to the company, carrying forward the legacy of ‘No Shake Cam', Galaxy A23 5G comes with OIS that allows users to click bright photos and videos without shakes and blurs. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and comes with up to 16GB RAM with RAM Plus feature.

    First Published Date: 04 Feb, 10:22 IST
