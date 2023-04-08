Great iPhone robbery! Thieves steal iPhones worth $500000 from Apple Store

In a shocking event, thieves broke into an Apple Store in Washington and successfully made off with iPhones worth $500000.

How they did it

The thieves entered the adjacent Seattle Coffee Gear coffee shop, cut a hole in the bathroom wall, and entered the backroom of the Apple Store. Through a remarkable demonstration of strategic thinking, the burglars managed to circumvent the security system of the Apple Store and absconded with a staggering 436 iPhones, local news website Kings5 mentioned.

Police confirmed that the neighbouring establishment was utilized as a means to gain access to the Apple Store.

According to an Apple Store official, he would have never guessed that the shop was situated next to the Store and that the perpetrators must have had access to the mall's layout to pull off the heist. He noted that the thieves cut through the shop's hall without damaging any pipes, suggesting that the entire robbery was carefully planned and executed with precision.

Meanwhile, Mike Atkinson, the coffee appliance shop's owner took to Twitter and explained, "Two men broke into one of our retail locations. Why? To cut a hole in our bathroom wall to access the Apple Store next door and steal $500k worth of iPhones." The shop he manages caters to a highly targeted customer base.

Though nothing was stolen from the coffee shop, it will still have to bear the cost of repairing the bathroom wall. It had to spend $1500 to replace locks and repair the hole in the bathroom. Atkinson expressed relief that no employees from Seattle Coffee Gear or Apple were present during the heist.