Hot deal! Google Pixel 7 5G price cut to 33699 from 59990 on Amazon

You can avail 14 percent discount along with several amazing offers on the Google Pixel 7 on Amazon. The price of the phone can come down to Rs. 33699.

Google launched the Pixel 7 series in 2022 and now the phones are available with discounts and other offers on various ecommerce platforms. And today, you can avail the Google Pixel 7 at a reduced cost on Amazon. If you are planning to buy a stylish looking, feature-rich smartphone, the offer on Google Pixel 7 5G must not be missed. Here is how you can grab the Google Pixel 7 5G at a reduced price of Rs. 33699.

Google Pixel 7 5G price cut on Amazon

Google Pixel 7 5G offers an amazing camera performance. If you love clicking pictures, you can grab the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 with a discount on Amazon. The ecommerce website is offering a 14 percent discount on the phone. After the discount, the phone worth Rs. 59990 can be availed for Rs. 51749.

You can also opt for the exchange and bank offers on the phone to reduce the price by another big amount. In order to avail the exchange offer on the Pixel 7, you will have to exchange your old smartphone to get a further reduction of up to Rs. 18050 on the phone. However, it can be noted that the price reduction on exchange depends on the model of the phone you will be exchanging and the details you will be providing about the phone on the ecommerce website.

Once you avail the discount and the exchange offer, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 worth Rs. 59990 can be purchased for Rs. 33699. Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the Google Pixel 7 5G.

Why should you avail the exchange offer? Most importantly it will help you in reducing the cost of the phone that you will be buying. Secondly, exchanging your older phone also contributes a bit in solving environmental issues as companies can recycle the old phones as well as put them back in the market as refurbished phones.