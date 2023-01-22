    Trending News

    Hot deal! Google Pixel 7 5G price cut to 33699 from 59990 on Amazon

    You can avail 14 percent discount along with several amazing offers on the Google Pixel 7 on Amazon. The price of the phone can come down to Rs. 33699.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 22 2023, 12:31 IST
    Best Smartphones under 30000: Nothing Phone, Google Pixel 6a, Realme 10 Pro Plus, more
    Nothing Phone (1)
    1/7 If you have a budget of Rs. 30000 and looking for a feature-rich smartphone that can take care of all your tasks, camera performance as well as gaming performance, then here is a quick guide for you.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/7 Nothing Phone (1): It is currently priced at Rs. 27499, which offers the first transparent back design featuring GLYMPH lights and a stock Android-like experience making it an interesting option to buy.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/7 Google Pixel 6a: Priced at Rs. 30999, it packs the new Tensor chip, 6.1-inches OLED display, and photography experience. You can get it for under Rs. 30000 with card offers on Flipkart. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Oppo Reno 8
    4/7 Oppo Reno 8: Priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart, it brings the photography experience with its 50MP led triple camera setup, packs a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, and offers 80W charging support. (Oppo)
    image caption
    5/7 Realme 10 Pro Plus: Recently launched, the Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a premium curved 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, and a 108 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.  (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/7 All of these features come at a price of just Rs. 24999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.  (Priya/HT Tech)
    iQOO Neo 6
    7/7 iQOO Neo 6: It is more than just a gaming phone! Powered by Snapdragon 870 processor, it offers a great gaming experience as well as decent camera performance, priced at Rs. 29999. (Priya/HT Tech)
    Google Pixel 7
    View all Images
    Get Google Pixel 7 with amazing offers on Amazon. (HT Tech)

    Google launched the Pixel 7 series in 2022 and now the phones are available with discounts and other offers on various ecommerce platforms. And today, you can avail the Google Pixel 7 at a reduced cost on Amazon. If you are planning to buy a stylish looking, feature-rich smartphone, the offer on Google Pixel 7 5G must not be missed. Here is how you can grab the Google Pixel 7 5G at a reduced price of Rs. 33699.

    Google Pixel 7 5G price cut on Amazon

    Google Pixel 7 5G offers an amazing camera performance. If you love clicking pictures, you can grab the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 with a discount on Amazon. The ecommerce website is offering a 14 percent discount on the phone. After the discount, the phone worth Rs. 59990 can be availed for Rs. 51749.

    You can also opt for the exchange and bank offers on the phone to reduce the price by another big amount. In order to avail the exchange offer on the Pixel 7, you will have to exchange your old smartphone to get a further reduction of up to Rs. 18050 on the phone. However, it can be noted that the price reduction on exchange depends on the model of the phone you will be exchanging and the details you will be providing about the phone on the ecommerce website.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BJLCK3YD

    Once you avail the discount and the exchange offer, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 worth Rs. 59990 can be purchased for Rs. 33699. Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the Google Pixel 7 5G.

    Do you know?

    Why should you avail the exchange offer? Most importantly it will help you in reducing the cost of the phone that you will be buying. Secondly, exchanging your older phone also contributes a bit in solving environmental issues as companies can recycle the old phones as well as put them back in the market as refurbished phones.

    First Published Date: 22 Jan, 12:31 IST

    First Published Date: 22 Jan, 12:31 IST
