Hot Deal! iQOO 9 5G available with huge discount now on Amazon

iQOO smartphones are not just well featured, but also come at an affordable cost, making for a very desirable deal. Now, you can buy a the iQOO 9 at an even lower rate courtesy the heavy discount that has been rolled out by Amazon. But before you proceed towards checking out whether the the deal suits you, take a look at the iQOO 9 specs.

About iQOO 9 5G

The iQOO 9 5G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile chip. It comes with a 48MP main camera with a f/1.79 large aperture and IMX 598 that snaps breathtaking images. iQOO 9 uses the 6C system battery cells with an array tab design process and dual half-voltage charging chips to increase the maximum charging power to 120W. You can get it in two different colours: Alpha and Phoenix.

As far as the gamer in you is concerned, know that the Intelligent Display Chip is able to increase the frame rate and optimize colors so that you can enjoy high FPS and rich colors at hand to get fully immersed in the gaming experience. Inside the box with the handset, you also get a Charger, Type-C USB Cable, Warranty Card, Quick Start Guide, SIM Eject Tool, Phone Protective Case and Earphone Jack Adapter. You also get 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.

Discount:

Amazon is offering a whopping 38% initial discount on the iQOO 9 5G making its price drop to Rs. 33990 from Rs. 54990. You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of exchange offers and bank offers.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is offering 30700 off as an exchange deal through which you can further reduce the price of the smartphone. But remember that the exchange deal depends on the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of the exchange deal in your area.

Bank offer:

You can also get a 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000.