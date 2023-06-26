Huge discount! Check Samsung Galaxy A04 price now

Take advantage of amazing discounts when you buy the Samsung Galaxy A04 on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 09:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy A04
View all Images
Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy A04 as the price has dropped by a huge amount on Amazon. (Samsung)

Looking for a new smartphone but on a tight budget? We have found a great deal on Samsung Galaxy A04 on Amazon and that too under Rs.15000. On a budget, the smartphone offers various flagship features that attract mid-range buyers. Let's look at some of its features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A04 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display for cinematic viewing and is powered by Android 12 One UI Core 4.1 and an octa-core processor. It comes with two storage variants of 64 GB and 128 GB. It captures images and details clearly with its 50+2MP High-Resolution Camera and a 5MP front camera. Additionally, it comes with a 5000 mAH battery that ensures a long battery life.

So many amazing top specs under Rs.15000! Do you want to explore the actual discounted price of the Samsung Galaxy A04? Check to know more deals and offers.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A04 discount

According to Amazon, the 64GB variant of Samsung Galaxy A04 retails for Rs. 14,999, But you can get the smartphone at only Rs. 11,999, giving you a hefty discount of 20 percent.

B0BPGSCPV5-1

The deal does not end here! You can get additional off on bank offers and exchange deals, that additionally reduce the price of Samsung Galaxy A04.

Bank offers

You can get flat Rs.1000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card transactions on the minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. You can also avail, Flat Rs.1250 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value INR 15000. Additionally, a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on Axis Bank Credit Card and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

In addition to bank offers, you can reduce more price of the Samsung Galaxy A04 by trading your old smartphones and get a value of up to Rs. 11,300. However, make sure that your trading smartphone is in good working condition as the exchange rate will be set based on the model and its working. Furthermore, don't forget to enter your pincode to check if the exchange offer is available in your area.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 09:33 IST
