Huge iPhone 14 Pro Max discount available on Amazon! Check price cut and offers

Grab the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a hefty discount. Also, check other offers to further reduce the price.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 05 2023, 08:51 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Max is available at a huge discount on Amazon.
iPhone 14 Pro Max is available at a huge discount on Amazon. (Unsplash)

As the festival deals have just started kicking off and the new iPhone 15 has finally arrived, many of you might be eyeing the previous year's iPhone models. This time of the year is best to purchase premium smartphones as they are available with huge price cut rates and the e-commerce websites also provide further discount options such as bank and exchange deals. Right now, Amazon is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 14 Pro Max which may entice you to buy the product. Check the iPhone 14 Pro Max price cut here.

iPhone 14 Pro Max discount

The 128GB variant of iPhone 14 Pro Max originally retails for Rs.139900, However, from Amazon, you can get it at a discounted price of Rs.127999, giving you a massive 9 percent off on the product. Note that only a few stocks of the model have left so grab them before they get sold out.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other offers

iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers can also avail exchange deal through which they can get up to Rs.37500 off by trading in their old smartphones. However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions. Therefore, before applying the offer, make sure your old smartphone is in good working condition and does not have any defects on the display and the body. Additionally, make sure to enter your area PIN code to check if the exchange offer is available in your area or not.

Why you should buy iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR always-on display. It has the new Dynamic Island which is also available in the new iPhone 15 models. The iPhone features a 48MP main camera with quad pixel sensor that will improve the image quality. Its cinematic mode captures videos in 4K HDR at 24fps. It is powered by A16 Bionic chipset for smooth performance. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has up to 29 hours of video playback time.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 08:51 IST
