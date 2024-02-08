Infinix Hot 40i unveiled! Packs groundbreaking 32 MP selfie camera

Infinix is gearing up to redefine the premium smartphone experience with its much-anticipated release, the Infinix Hot 40i, according to a tipster. According to Mukul Sharma's tweet, what distinguishes this smartphone is its groundbreaking 32 MP Selfie Camera, a first in its segment. This cutting-edge front camera promises to elevate self-portraits to unprecedented levels of detail, catering to selfie enthusiasts seeking top-notch quality.

The Iconic Camera Module, equipped with a Quad-LED Ring Flash, not only enhances the device's photographic capabilities but also adds to its overall appeal. Constructed from PMMA material, the Infinix Hot 40i's Vibrant Glow Design ensures a distinct and eye-catching appearance, positioning it as a standout competitor in the fiercely competitive smartphone market.

Sharma tweeted, "Infinix will launch the Infinix Hot 40i in India this month. It will be India's first 32MP selfie camera phone and a 90Hz punch-hole display phone in the segment. Will launch in four colour variants (this is the Palm Blue colour option) and will feature a vibrant glow design, a 50MP camera with Quad LED ring flash."

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

He added, "Will share more details ASAP."

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The device also packs the 90Hz 6.6HD+ Punch-Hole Display, providing users with a seamless visual experience. Further enhancing its appeal is the Smart Magic Ring, a feature housing functionalities such as Face Unlock, Background Call, Charging Animation, Charge Reminder, and Low Battery Reminder. This intelligent addition ensures a smooth and enhanced smartphone experience, making the Infinix Hot 40i an enticing option for individuals prioritizing the exceptional quality offered by a 32 MP selfie camera.

In summary, the Infinix Hot 40i aims to redefine the premium smartphone landscape with its big features and innovative design elements.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!