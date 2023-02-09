iPhone 12 Mini is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift! Price drops to just 21999 on Flipkart

Flipkart's Valentine's Special deals are here and you can grab smartphones with huge discounts right now. So, if you've been looking for the perfect gift to give to your loved one, then this iPhone 12 Mini deal is a must look. It offers near-flagship level performance in a compact form factor and a relatively cheap price.

Thanks to an offer from Flipkart, it can be bought for just Rs. 21999, against its original price of Rs. 59900! So, check out the details of this Valentines deal on the iPhone 12 Mini by Flipkart here.

iPhone 12 Mini discount

Flipkart has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini as part of its Valentine's Day special offers. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, after the discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 21999. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 41999, giving you a huge initial discount of 29 percent!

That is not all. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 12 Mini exchange offer

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 20000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to just Rs. 21999! This makes it the cheapest iPhone that you can buy today.

However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

iPhone 12 Mini bank offers

Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on American Express Credit Card EMI Transactions, Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions and IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.

So, hurry up and grab this amazing iPhone 12 Mini Valentines deal before it runs out!