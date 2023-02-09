    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iPhone 12 Mini is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift! Price drops to just 21999 on Flipkart

    If you’re scouring the market for a great smartphone to gift your loved one, then know that Flipkart has a great offer on the iPhone 12 Mini. Check out the offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 09 2023, 19:18 IST
    This Valentine’s day, surprise your loved one with a tech gift
    Valentine's Day tech gifts
    1/8 It’s time to go beyond conventional gifts like chocolates, flowers, and even cozy diners, which are important too, to and express your love by gifting something your partner will cherish. Here is how to garner the extra attention of your loved one. For Valentine’s day, here are some gifting options from Ambrane, Noise to Qubo. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    2/8 Noise IntelliBuds: Other 'smart' tech to enhance the Valentine's Day experience include the IntelliBuds. The new Noise Intellibuds are an ideal gift for your partner. For the first time in India, it features industry-leading attributes such as 'Gesture Control,' 'Hot Voice Command,' 'Music Sharing' directly from earbuds,' 'Transparency Mode,' and 'Customized Equalizer' to add a whole new audio experience and change the way your S.O. interacts with their devices. (Noise)
    image caption
    3/8 Ambrane Wise Glaze Smartwatch: Suitable for all sorts of fitness tracking along with health monitoring, the smartwatch also features 100+  sports modes, IP68 Water resistance, soft and skin-friendly straps, up to 10 days of battery life and other smart features, Wise Glaze Smartwatch comes in 4 colour variants – Grey, Blue, Green and Black.  (Ambrane)
    image caption
    4/8 NoiseFit Twist: NoiseFit Twist comes with an aesthetic design and is equipped with Tru Sync™ technology with a single chip BT calling, ensuring seamless pairing along with an advanced calling experience, making it a perfect tech for your partner.  (Noise)
    image caption
    5/8 Noise Buds Combat: Suited for intensive gaming sessions, the Buds Combat offers crisp and clear audio for an immersive experience, with ultra low latency and battery backup up to 40 hours, Buds Combat comes equipped with a Quad Mic ENC in a trendy and modern design ensuring that your partners  gaming experience is uninterrupted. (Noise)
    image caption
    6/8 Noise Buds Connect: The new Noise Buds Connect come equipped with a Quad Mic ENC along with a 50-hour battery life packaged in a stylish design so you never run out of battery while talking to your partners. (Noise)
    image caption
    7/8 NoiseFit Force: This sporty and rugged looking smartwatch comes with a single chip Bluetooth v5.1, long-lasting battery life and voice assistant. It also sports a Zinc Alloy + Polycarbonate build and aids to users’ convenience by allowing them to to dial directly from the smartwatch and can also save up to 5 contacts. (Noise)
    image caption
    8/8 Qubo Car air purifier: Qubo Car Air Purifier features an efficient and fast-acting air filtration system. The unique 3-stage filtration system removes up to 125 harmful pollutants and exhaust gasses, through its HEPA and HESA layers removing up to 90% of airborne pollen allergens and it fits in almost every car and is the right gift for your drive loving partners. (Qubo)
    iPhone 12 Mini
    View all Images
    Check out the details of this huge price cut on iPhone 12 Mini. (Unsplash)

    Flipkart's Valentine's Special deals are here and you can grab smartphones with huge discounts right now. So, if you've been looking for the perfect gift to give to your loved one, then this iPhone 12 Mini deal is a must look. It offers near-flagship level performance in a compact form factor and a relatively cheap price.

    Thanks to an offer from Flipkart, it can be bought for just Rs. 21999, against its original price of Rs. 59900! So, check out the details of this Valentines deal on the iPhone 12 Mini by Flipkart here.

    iPhone 12 Mini discount

    Flipkart has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini as part of its Valentine's Day special offers. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, after the discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 21999. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 41999, giving you a huge initial discount of 29 percent!

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    That is not all. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

    iPhone 12 Mini exchange offer

    Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 20000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to just Rs. 21999! This makes it the cheapest iPhone that you can buy today.

    However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    B08L5TGWD1

    iPhone 12 Mini bank offers

    Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on American Express Credit Card EMI Transactions, Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions and IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.

    So, hurry up and grab this amazing iPhone 12 Mini Valentines deal before it runs out!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 09 Feb, 19:18 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iPhone 12 Mini is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift! Price drops to just 21999 on Flipkart
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way