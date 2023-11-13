iPhone 12 price slashed by a whopping 19%! Grab the discount before it ends

Diwali is now over, but the season of sale persists. Many e-commerce platforms are still rolling out exciting offers on various electronic items including smartphones, TVs, smartwatches, and more. So, if you missed the festival sale by any chance, don't worry. You can still get so many amazing deals. Recently, we have observed a huge sale on iPhone 12, rolled out by Flipkart. Along with the initial discount, you can also reduce the price by using your bank cards and exchange offers.

iPhone 12 price cut

If you have been eyeing the Apple iPhone 12, you can buy it now at a much-reduced price. This premium model with 64 GB storage is currently available on Flipkart with a huge price drop. You can grab the iPhone 12 for just Rs.39999 which is a significant drop from the original price of Rs. 49900. This makes it an amazing price cut of 19 percent. The offer doesn't end here. Check other bank and exchange offers.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Other offers

You can use various bank and exchange offers to reduce the price of the iPhone 12 further. You can get a 5% Cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Along with this, Flipkart is also giving out an exchange offer that can save you up to Rs. 35000. when you exchange an old device. Before using the exchange offer, please check if it is available in your area or not. You can simply enter the PIN number of your area to check the exchange offer. Please note the exchange offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone that you are trading in and the evaluation process of the e-commerce platforms.

iPhone 12 features

iPhone 12 boasts 64 GB of internal storage and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera setup features a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP front camera. This premium smartphone runs on an A14 Bionic chip and is equipped with Ceramic Shield technology, and IP68 water resistance, making it durable. Moreover, you will get the latest iOS 17 software as the phone is eligible for that. If these features and these offers suit your budget and needs, then you should not wait any further. Make full use of the deal, before it vanishes.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!