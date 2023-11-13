Icon

iPhone 12 price slashed by a whopping 19%! Grab the discount before it ends

The Apple iPhone 12 64 GB storage variant is currently available on Flipkart with a 19 percent discount.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 13 2023, 08:45 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Pro Max to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check out the best Diwali gifts for family and friends
iPhone 12
1/8 As the festive season approaches, choosing the perfect gift becomes a delightful task. Whether you're seeking something special for your loved ones or looking to enhance your own collection, we have curated a list of top-notch  Apple products to make this Diwali extra memorable for you and your family. (Pexels)
image caption
2/8 iPhone 15 Pro Max: Capture the magic of Diwali with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. Boasting a strong and lightweight titanium design in five stunning colors, this Pro model features a customizable Action Button, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and a powerful camera system with seven pro lenses, including a 48MP Main camera. The A17 Pro chip ensures next-level performance, and with features like Night mode and Smart HDR, your festive moments will be truly unforgettable. (Apple)
image caption
3/8 iPhone 15: For those looking to upgrade, the iPhone 15 is the perfect choice. With a sleek design, durable back glass, and a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto, this model promises powerful performance with the A16 Bionic chip. Available in vibrant colors, the iPhone 15 continues to deliver a high-quality 5G experience and improved audio quality for FaceTime or other apps. (Apple)
image caption
4/8 Apple Watch Ultra 2: Experience the best in smartwatches with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This rugged and capable watch comes with performance updates, a new double-tap gesture, and carbon-neutral options. With features like the S9 SiP, on-device Siri, and a 36-hour battery life, the Ultra 2 is a perfect blend of functionality and sustainability. (Apple)
image caption
5/8 Apple Watch Series 9: The Apple Watch Series 9 introduces new features to the world's best-selling watch. With the S9 SiP, a brighter display, and enhanced health capabilities, this watch is a powerful companion. Choose the carbon-neutral option as a step towards Apple's goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. (Apple)
image caption
6/8 iMac 24-inch: The 24-inch iMac, equipped with the M3 chip, takes the title of the world's best all-in-one to new heights. With a thin design and vibrant colors, this iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous models, delivering a performance leap that will elevate your Diwali experience. (Apple)
image caption
7/8 MacBook Air 15-inch: Experience power and portability with the new MacBook Air. Featuring a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the M2 chip, and up to 18 hours of battery life, this laptop provides an unrivaled experience. With a silent, fanless design and the magic of macOS Ventura, the MacBook Air is a perfect gift for those on the go. (Apple)
image caption
8/8 AirPods Pro (3rd generation with USB-C): The new AirPods Pro (3rd generation) with USB-C makes for an ideal Diwali gift. With the H2 chip and computational audio, these AirPods deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ and smarter noise cancellation. Enjoy features like Personalized Volume, Conversation Awareness, and six hours of battery life on a single charge. The lightweight and contoured design ensures comfort, making these AirPods a must-have for an immersive audio experience. (Apple)
iPhone 12
icon View all Images
The Apple iPhone 12 64 GB storage variant is currently available on Flipkart with a 19 percent discount. (Amazon)

Diwali is now over, but the season of sale persists. Many e-commerce platforms are still rolling out exciting offers on various electronic items including smartphones, TVs, smartwatches, and more. So, if you missed the festival sale by any chance, don't worry. You can still get so many amazing deals. Recently, we have observed a huge sale on iPhone 12, rolled out by Flipkart. Along with the initial discount, you can also reduce the price by using your bank cards and exchange offers.

iPhone 12 price cut

If you have been eyeing the Apple iPhone 12, you can buy it now at a much-reduced price. This premium model with 64 GB storage is currently available on Flipkart with a huge price drop. You can grab the iPhone 12 for just Rs.39999 which is a significant drop from the original price of Rs. 49900. This makes it an amazing price cut of 19 percent. The offer doesn't end here. Check other bank and exchange offers.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other offers

You can use various bank and exchange offers to reduce the price of the iPhone 12 further. You can get a 5% Cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Along with this, Flipkart is also giving out an exchange offer that can save you up to Rs. 35000. when you exchange an old device. Before using the exchange offer, please check if it is available in your area or not. You can simply enter the PIN number of your area to check the exchange offer. Please note the exchange offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone that you are trading in and the evaluation process of the e-commerce platforms.

iPhone 12 features

iPhone 12 boasts 64 GB of internal storage and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera setup features a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP front camera. This premium smartphone runs on an A14 Bionic chip and is equipped with Ceramic Shield technology, and IP68 water resistance, making it durable. Moreover, you will get the latest iOS 17 software as the phone is eligible for that. If these features and these offers suit your budget and needs, then you should not wait any further. Make full use of the deal, before it vanishes.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 08:44 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 12 price slashed by a whopping 19%! Grab the discount before it ends
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon