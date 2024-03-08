 iPhone 13 gets a substantial price cut on Amazon! Grab this fantastic opportunity to upgrade your smartphone | Mobile News

iPhone 13 gets a substantial price cut on Amazon! Grab this fantastic opportunity to upgrade your smartphone

Amazon has announced a significant price cut on the Apple iPhone 13, making it more accessible to consumers. Check discounts, exchange deals, bank offers and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 08 2024, 13:44 IST
iPhone 13
Experience the power of the iPhone 13 at a reduced price, with exclusive offers and discounts available on Amazon. (Apple)
iPhone 13
Experience the power of the iPhone 13 at a reduced price, with exclusive offers and discounts available on Amazon. (Apple)

In a pleasant surprise for smartphone enthusiasts, Amazon has announced a significant price cut on the Apple iPhone 13, making it even more accessible to consumers. With a 13 percent reduction in price, the iPhone 13 is now available at Rs. 52,090, down from its previous M.R.P. of Rs. 59,900. This price cut offers a fantastic opportunity for users to upgrade to one of Apple's latest and most advanced smartphones.

iPhone 13 offers and discounts:

Alongside the reduced price, customers can benefit from various offers and discounts when purchasing the iPhone 13 on Amazon. The No Cost EMI option allows buyers to spread the cost of the device over several months without incurring any additional interest charges. Additionally, those using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards can enjoy savings of up to Rs. 2,345.53 on EMI interest.

Furthermore, Amazon is offering special partner deals, including a Rs. 1200 discount for customers switching to Airtel Postpaid. Additionally, buyers can avail themselves of significant discounts through exchange offers, with savings of up to Rs. 27,150 available when trading in an old smartphone for the iPhone 13. Do note that the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the offer availability at your location.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 13: Details

The Apple iPhone 13 boasts a range of impressive features that make it a standout choice in the smartphone market. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display delivers stunning visuals, while the A15 Bionic chip ensures lightning-fast performance for seamless multitasking and gaming. The device's advanced dual-camera system, comprising 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras, offers exceptional photographic capabilities, including Smart HDR 4, Night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. Additionally, the iPhone 13's innovative Cinematic mode adds depth of field and automatically shifts focus in videos, elevating the quality of mobile videography.

With its reduced price, attractive offers, and impressive features, the Apple iPhone 13 presents an irresistible proposition for consumers looking to upgrade their smartphone. Available on Amazon, this device promises an exceptional user experience and excellent value for money.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Mar, 13:44 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 13 gets a substantial price cut on Amazon! Grab this fantastic opportunity to upgrade your smartphone
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 fans urge inclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2's trunk stowing mechanic for added realism
GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets