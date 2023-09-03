iPhone 13 gets big price cut on Flipkart and Amazon ahead of iPhone 15 Launch

There are still 10 days left for the iPhone 15 launch and ahead of that iPhone 13 has received a huge price cut on Amazon and Flipkart. Check now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 03 2023, 12:39 IST
Apple iPhone 13 now available with heavy discount
image caption
1/5 Amazon is offering 25% initial discount making the price of the smartphone reduce to Rs. 60250 from Rs. 79900. The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Amazon. (Unsplash)
iPhone 13
2/5 Amazon is offering Rs. 42600 off as an Exchange offer. To grab this all you need to have a working condition smartphone. The exchange offer and value depend on your old phone model. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 iPhone13 has some amazing features such as it contains 128 GB ROM ,15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display, 12MP + 12MP dual camera with 12MP Front Camera and an A15 Bionic Chip Processor. (HT Tech)
iPhone 13
4/5 The iPhone13 is available in the three different storage facilities such as 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and is also available in various colour facilities such as (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, Green, Midnight, Pink, Starlight. The device comes with the 1 year of Brand Warranty, and many more features. (Pexels)
iPhone 13
5/5 The product comes with advance sound facilities such as Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX and AAX+), Spatial Audio Playback. In the box of the iPhone 13 midnight, you also get the USB-C to Lightning Cable together with the smartphone. (Unsplash)
iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs. 58999.
View all Images
iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs. 58999. (Ht tech)

Waiting for the iPhone 15? Well, it's still 10 days away but here is some good news for you as the iPhone 13 is cheaper now on the popular shopping sites, Amazon and Flipkart. You can buy it on both sites for just Rs. 58999.

iPhone 13 on Amazon:

B09G9BL5CP-1

Amazon is offering a 16 percent initial discount on iPhone 13 making its price drop to Rs. 58999 from Rs. 69999. However, you can further reduce the price by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers. On Amazon, you get up to Rs.49100 off as an exchange deal discount, but remember that it depends on the resale value of the old device you trade in.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 13 on Flipkart:

On Flipkart, you get up to 15% initial discount making its price decrease to Rs.58999 from Rs. 69900. Whereas Flipkart is also offering Rs. 50000 off on exchange deals. Do remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade in. You also need to verify your PIN code to check the availability of the exchange deal in your area.

About iPhone 13:

Now that you have read about the iPhone 13 Price cut on Amazon and Flipkart, read why you should consider buying it. The iPhone 13 has some amazing features such as it packs 128 GB ROM, a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display, a 12MP + 12MP dual camera with a 12MP Front Camera, and an A15 Bionic Chip. The iPhone 13 is available in three different storage variants such as 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and is also available in various color facilities such as (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, Green, Midnight, Pink, and Starlight.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 12:39 IST
