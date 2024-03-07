iPhone 14 gets a hefty price cut among other offers! Score big savings on Amazon this way

Apple enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as the tech giant's latest offering, the iPhone 14, receives a significant price cut on Amazon. Originally priced at Rs. 79,900, the iPhone 14 is now available at a discounted rate of Rs. 58,999, marking a whopping 26% reduction. This attractive price drop makes owning an iPhone more accessible to a wider audience.

iPhone 14 price cut: Details

In addition to the reduced price, customers can take advantage of various offers and discounts to enhance their shopping experience. With EMI options starting at just Rs. 2,860 and a No Cost EMI option available, customers can spread out their payments without incurring additional interest charges.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can enjoy savings of up to Rs. 2,656.63 on EMI interest, further adding value to their purchase. Additionally, customers can benefit from partner offers such as getting GST invoices and saving up to 28% on business purchases.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 14: Reasons to buy

The iPhone 14 boasts an array of impressive features that make it a coveted device in the smartphone market. With a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, users can enjoy vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences. The advanced camera system ensures stunning photos in any lighting condition, while the inclusion of Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps allows for professional-grade video recording. The Action mode feature enables users to capture smooth and steady handheld videos effortlessly.

Furthermore, the iPhone 14 prioritizes user safety with vital technology such as Crash Detection, which automatically calls for help in emergencies. With an all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback, users can stay connected and entertained throughout the day. Moreover, the device is equipped with industry-leading durability features including Ceramic Shield and water resistance, ensuring longevity and peace of mind for users.

With its impressive price cut and enticing offers, the Apple iPhone 14 presents a compelling option for those in the market for a premium smartphone experience. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own cutting-edge technology at an unbeatable price.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!