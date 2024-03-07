 iPhone 14 gets a hefty price cut among other offers! Score big savings on Amazon this way | Mobile News

iPhone 14 gets a hefty price cut among other offers! Score big savings on Amazon this way

Amazon has introduced multiple offers on the iPhone 14, offering discounts, exchange deals and bank benefits. Check out the details of this deal and score big savings on the iPhone 14.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 07 2024, 19:26 IST
iPhone 14
Explore the advanced features of the Apple iPhone 14, now available at a discounted rate. (Apple)
iPhone 14
Explore the advanced features of the Apple iPhone 14, now available at a discounted rate. (Apple)

Apple enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as the tech giant's latest offering, the iPhone 14, receives a significant price cut on Amazon. Originally priced at Rs. 79,900, the iPhone 14 is now available at a discounted rate of Rs. 58,999, marking a whopping 26% reduction. This attractive price drop makes owning an iPhone more accessible to a wider audience.

iPhone 14 price cut: Details

In addition to the reduced price, customers can take advantage of various offers and discounts to enhance their shopping experience. With EMI options starting at just Rs. 2,860 and a No Cost EMI option available, customers can spread out their payments without incurring additional interest charges.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can enjoy savings of up to Rs. 2,656.63 on EMI interest, further adding value to their purchase. Additionally, customers can benefit from partner offers such as getting GST invoices and saving up to 28% on business purchases.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 14: Reasons to buy

The iPhone 14 boasts an array of impressive features that make it a coveted device in the smartphone market. With a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, users can enjoy vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences. The advanced camera system ensures stunning photos in any lighting condition, while the inclusion of Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps allows for professional-grade video recording. The Action mode feature enables users to capture smooth and steady handheld videos effortlessly.

Furthermore, the iPhone 14 prioritizes user safety with vital technology such as Crash Detection, which automatically calls for help in emergencies. With an all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback, users can stay connected and entertained throughout the day. Moreover, the device is equipped with industry-leading durability features including Ceramic Shield and water resistance, ensuring longevity and peace of mind for users.

With its impressive price cut and enticing offers, the Apple iPhone 14 presents a compelling option for those in the market for a premium smartphone experience. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own cutting-edge technology at an unbeatable price.

 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 19:26 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 14 gets a hefty price cut among other offers! Score big savings on Amazon this way
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 fans urge inclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2's trunk stowing mechanic for added realism
GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets