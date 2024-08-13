iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs. 64,999 on Amazon: Check out bank discounts and exchange offers

iPhone 14 Plus is currently available at a massive discount on Amazon ahead of the iPhone 16 series launch. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone with an extended battery life at an affordable price, this may be the right time. Amazon is offering one of former Apple flagship devices iPhone 14 Plus at a reasonable price of Rs. 64,999. The smartphone is known for offering a cutting-edge display and a good battery life. The smartphone packs an A15 Bionic chip along with a 5-core GPU and delivers efficient performance.

iPhone 14 Plus: How to buy at Rs. 64,999?

Amazon is offering the iPhone 14 Plus at a price of Rs. 64,999 after a 28% discount on the original price of Rs.89,900. The customers can grab this stellar deal by visiting the Amazon website.

iPhone 14 Plus: Bank offers

Several bank and exchange offers are also available for customers who want to buy the smartphone at even lesser prices. The customers using the SBI credit card can get Rs.3000 off at the discounted price at the minimum purchase value of Rs. 4790. There is also a no cost EMI option available on select bank accounts.

iPhone 14 Plus: Should you buy it?

The iPhone 14 Plus is one of Apple's flagship products that was launched on 27 October 2022. The smartphone features a 6.7 inch super retina XDR display. It features a 2778x1284-pixel resolution at 458 ppi. It offers cinematic 4K dolby vision and up to 26 hours of video playback. The smartphone runs on iOS 16 and is equipped with ceramic shield. The iPhone 14 Plus is rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529 and is water, splash and dust resistant. It also features crash detection for calls and safety technology.

iPhone 14 Plus comes with 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage options. The smartphone weighs 203 grams. It is available in four colour options: yellow, blue, midnight and starlight. This is the best chance for customers to grab this exciting deal at a budget friendly price.

