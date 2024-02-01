Icon

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus battery life exceeds expectations, says study

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus battery life surpassed expectations, shows study. These iPhones have surpassed user expectations in terms of long-lasting battery life in comparison to the high-end iPhone models, reveals study.

By: HT TECH
Feb 01 2024
Most iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus users are satisfied in terms of battery life. (Bloomberg)

Apple announced the iPhone 15 models with a promise of improving battery life. And the company has rolled out ads regarding the iPhone 15 battery life boost. Now, a new study has provided an in-depth analysis that says iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus battery life surpassed expectations, according to a study. However, it also said that the high-end iPhone users are not that satisfied. It indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users have seen a decline in battery life in comparison to the standard models. Check what the new study says about the iPhone 15 battery life satisfaction reactions.

iPhone 15 models expectations

According to the PerfectRec report, iPhone 15 Pro satisfaction has declined in comparison to the standard models. The data showcased that the iPhone 15 Pro was ranked below the iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 have exceeded expectations. This is unusual as the Pro models receive higher ratings and customer satisfaction generally, but the theory has been reversed with the iPhone 15 series.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It was stated that the iPhone 15 received an increased rating from 68.2% to 78.1% and the 15 Plus from 70% to 73.5% for 5/5 star ratings, which is quite a big increase. The study also found three major problems with the iPhone 15 Pro which were poor battery life, design, and small upgrades in comparison to iPhone 14 Pro. The report also said, “Apple faced a lot of complaints about overheating issues with the iPhone 15 Pro. In October 2023, 15% of all negative reviews mentioned overheating issues.” However, the overheating issue was resolved with the iOS 17.0.3 update.

Now the iPhone 16 series is in the line for launch, and according to rumors, we may not get to see major upgrades in terms of design. However, some analysts claim that the iPhone 16 may include a new capture button along with increased display sizes.

First Published Date: 01 Feb, 13:43 IST
