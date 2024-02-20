 iPhone 15 Plus price cut rolled out by Amazon! Nab 10 pct off, bank offers and more | Mobile News

iPhone 15 Plus price cut rolled out by Amazon! Nab 10 pct off, bank offers and more

The iPhone 15 Plus has just received a massive price cut on Amazon, and you can get it with a 10 percent discount, in addition to other exchange and bank offers. Check details of this iPhone 15 Plus price cut.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 20 2024, 16:44 IST
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Plus
image caption
image caption
iPhone 15 Plus
Grab the iPhone 15 Plus with a huge price cut on Amazon. Check details. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

The iPhone 15 Plus is part of Apple's latest iPhone lineup and sits alongside the standard iPhone 15. Despite being a non-Pro iPhone, the iPhone 15 Plus gets a Dynamic Island this year, a feature that was limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models last year. But that's not all, it finally gets a USB Type-C port. So, if you've been looking to upgrade to a new smartphone and want to get into the Apple ecosystem without the steep price that the iPhone 15 Pro models command, then the iPhone 15 Plus is a great option to go for. And now, there's an amazing offer on the smartphone courtesy of Amazon and avail discounts, exchange offers and more.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Plus Review - The best of the bunch

iPhone 15 discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 89900 on Amazon, which is a premium price to pay for a smartphone. However, you can grab the chance to get it with a hefty discount on the e-commerce platform. The iPhone 15 Plus is available in 5 colour variants - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow.

Amazon has rolled out an initial discount of 10 percent on the iPhone 15 Plus, which takes down the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 80990. Therefore, you can get it at a discount of Rs. 8910. Additionally, buyers can also take advantage of other bank and exchange offers that are live on the iPhone 15 Plus to drive its price further down.

Other offers

Amazon is offering up to Rs. 26950 off if you trade in your old smartphone in exchange for the iPhone 15 Plus. Do note that the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in your area. Therefore, you will need to enter your area PIN code to check it.

Along with the exchange offer, customers can take advantage of bank offers. They can also avail of a discount of flat Rs. 2250 off on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions, among other offers. If you wish to avoid paying the full amount in one go, there are no-cost EMI options available too.

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 16:44 IST
