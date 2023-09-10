iPhone 15 price: Take a sneak peek ahead of the Apple event 2023 on September 12

Some leaks have revealed what the possible prices of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be at the Apple event 2023 on September 12. Let us take a look.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 10 2023, 06:45 IST
Apple event 2023 agenda: iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, AirPod Pro 2, more
iPhone 15 price
1/7 Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Apple new launch 2023 event is expected to be spectacular. The new generation of iPhone is expected to have four new models including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones are rumoured to feature Dynamic Island, which is on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They may come with a 48 MP main camera and there might be some improvements in the sensors. All iPhone 15 models are rumoured to have USB-C type charging. These models will be powered by A16 Bionic Chipset. The prices are expected to be  $799 and $899. (AFP)
iPhone 15 price
2/7 Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: The Pro models are expected to come with an A17 Bionic Chipset and 3nm process. There might be an increase in battery sizes of the Pro models. They are also expected to feature an action button in place of the mute button. The iPhone 15  Pro Max version is expected to include a periscope camera for enhanced zooming capabilities. As per reports, these models are expected to get a price hike due to higher demand. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 price
3/7 Apple Watch Ultra 2: The new generation of Ultra may feature a Micro LED display and may come with a similar design as Apple Watch Ultra. This year, Apple may announce new color options. More information about the watch will be announced officially by Apple.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 price
4/7 Apple Watch Series 9: The generation of Apple watch is rumoured to be upgraded with an S9 chip which is based on the A15 chip. The smartwatch will come with a Bluetooth database. However, the design may stay similar to its predecessor. It is also rumoured that it will come with an aluminium finish.  It is expected to come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. ( HT Tech)
iPhone 15 price
5/7 Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port: Apple may also introduce a new USB-C type charging port case for its AirPods Pro 2. Everything will remain the same but just a new case is expected to be announced at the event. ( HT Tech)
iPhone 15 price
6/7 iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17: There may be new software upgrades for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad. The new OS was already announced at the WWDC 2023 event and now experts believe that it will be launched alongside iPhone 15 lineup. (AP)
iPhone 15 price
7/7 The Apple event 2023 iPhone 15 showcase is scheduled for September 12, 2023. In just a few days, we’ll have all the details about the products and their pricing from an official source. (AP)
iPhone 15 price
View all Images
Apple 2023 event: Know what the prices of the iPhone 15 models will be on launch.(Representative image) (Apple)

With just two more days remaining for the Apple event where the company can unveil the new iPhone 15 lineup, it is now the time to check what the prices for each of the iPhone models are likely to be. Unlike last year, this year's event is expected to bring major upgrades for all the devices. While the standard models consisting of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, can get the Dynamic Island and an upgraded camera, the Pro models, consisting of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, can get a bunch of new additions such as the titanium frame, Action button, and more. And it is because of these upgrades that many believe that these already pricey smartphones may get a price hike this year. So, let us take a closer look.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Despite a number of new features expected to come to the iPhone 15, there are no leaks pointing towards a price hike. This year, some tipsters have claimed that the prices for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can see an increase between $100 to $200, but a similar trend for the standard model is not expected. As things stand, the iPhone 15 should be available for $799 or Rs. 79900 in India. Also read: iPhone 15 Pro set to be much lighter and yet flaunt a long battery life - 2 reasons why

Coming to the iPhone 15 Plus, the model was just introduced last year, with its unique feature of a display as large as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, due to its recent inclusion, its price hike is also improbable. Last year the smartphone started at $899 and it is likely to remain unchanged this year. That means, in India, it can start Rs. 89900.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to leaks, the upcoming iPhone 15 models are anticipated to receive significant enhancements this year. The feature known as Dynamic Island, first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models, is expected to be extended to the entire iPhone 15 lineup. Additionally, it has been reported that Apple is preparing to replace the lightning port with a USB Type-C connector, in compliance with EU regulations. Furthermore, there are speculations that the iPhone 15 may feature a new 48-megapixel stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS). Apart from that, they are also expected to be equipped with the A16 Bionic chipset, although they will miss out on the A17 Bionic chipset, which is being reserved for the Pro models.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

This is where things get tricky because multiple sources have claimed that the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to see an increase. Also read: iPhone 15 Pro Max to remain the highest-end iPhone; iPhone 15 Ultra likely not coming

A 9to5Mac report quoted DigiTimes Research senior analyst Luke Lin to reveal that both the iPhone 15 Pro models can see a “major price hike” compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. And just how much will these upgrades cost the consumers? As per the report, the iPhone 15 Pro can get a hike of $100 and start from $1099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max can be as expensive as $200 and start from a massive $1299. That means, in India, the iPhone 15 Pro can be priced at Rs. 139900 (instead of last year's Rs. 129900 for iPhone 14 Pro), and the iPhone 15 Pro Max can be priced at Rs. 159900 (instead of Rs. 139900 for iPhone 14 Pro Max).

Do note that the information shared about the iPhone 15 series here is based on leaks and rumors, and none of it has come from any official source. As such, ensure taking the information with a pinch of salt. To know the official price of the smartphones, you will have to wait till the Apple event where the smartphones are expected to be launched.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 06:44 IST
