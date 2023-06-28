iPhone 15 Pro design leaked! Apple makes BIG changes; Check what they are

As the iPhone 15 launch is getting nearer, people are excited about its design, colors, features, and specifications. As per Tom's guide, Apple has made many changes to iPhone 15 Pro's design. A new image has also surfaced and the leak shows that the power and volume buttons are tweaked and are positioned lower than in the iPhone 14 series. We can also see the USB-C charging port in the new iPhone 15 series.

Earlier it was rumored that the mute button has been shifted and it has been confirmed by MacRumors, by the iPhone 15 Pro case revealed, it has a new dedicated mute button and it has replaced the classic mute switch to position the power and volume button.

Another big change has been rumored by Twitter user Majin Bu who has claimed on the basis of a new leaked iPhone 15 Pro case that the smartphone might get larger and bigger camera lenses alongside a larger microphone. This rumor can come out as true due to the addition of advanced cameras to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

According to a report by Tom's Guide, Apple might move the mechanical buttons due to numerous feedback from users. This change would give users a more durable and accessible design for its new premium and high-end smartphone.

iPhone 15 Pro possible upgrades

Apart from these new leaks, previously rumored leaks suggest that iPhone 15 might get a 48 MP camera. It can feature a Sony IMX903 camera sensor that will enable more light to be processed which will enhance the photography experience. It can also feature a Thunderbolt port and USB-C type port that will ditch the classic Lightning port.

According to MacRumors, it can come in two display sizes 6.1 and 6.7 inches. It may feature a 3-nanometer A17 chip and a Qualcomm modem chip for enhanced functionality and better user experience. Along with these features, it might come in a thinner, curved bezel and a new titanium chassis.

Do note, the information shared here is based on leaks and rumors and it has not come from any official sources. So, do take it with a pinch of salt, and for confirmed information about the iPhone 15, just wait till Apple officially unveils the smartphone series.