iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max: The 3 best new features

Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These are the latest and most expensive iPhones ever, starting at $999 for the smaller one and $1,199 for the bigger version. This year Apple has made some exciting changes to tempt us even more, unlike the case with iPhone 14 series in 2022, which had minor changes. Let's check out the top features of these new iPhone models.

1. Action Button

Say goodbye to the traditional Mute Switch; it's been replaced by the all-new Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This button does more than just silence your phone now. You can customize it to do various things like enabling a Focus mode, launching the camera, turning on the flashlight, starting a Voice Memo, translating text, launching the Magnifier, and more. It's a powerful addition to the side of your iPhone that will change the way you use your handset forever. Also read: iPhone 15 lineup with bigger batteries spotted; iPhone 15 Pro Max is truly power-packed

2. USB-C

A significant change across all the new iPhone models (iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max) is the introduction of USB-C. Apple has finally transitioned from its Lightning connector to USB-C. While it might be a bit inconvenient if you have older Lightning cables, it's a smart move in the long run. USB-C is widely adopted in the tech world, making it easier to share charging cables with friends who use Android devices or other gadgets.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

3. Super-Zoom: Exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro Max

One of the standout features is the 5x optical zoom, but here's the catch- it's only available on the top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max. Optical zoom delivers genuine magnification and detail, far superior to digital zoom, which merely enlarges the image. With this 5x optical zoom, you'll capture incredible details in your photos, setting the Pro Max apart. Of course, while the other iPhone prices have not been hiked, iPhone 15 Pro Max price has been hiked by $100 over the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In short, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max introduce exciting new features, such as the versatile Action Button, the universal USB-C port, and the remarkable 5x optical zoom (exclusive to the Pro Max). While they come at a higher price, these upgrades offer enhanced functionality and convenience for Apple enthusiasts.