iPhone 15 Pro Max camera upgrades: Tipsters expect huge changes

According to a tipster, the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera upgrade may include a periscope zoom lens capable of delivering a staggering 6X or even 10X optical zoom.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 03 2023, 17:01 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max
View all Images
Along With these camera enhancements, there might be a larger camera bump on the back of the device. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

As we eagerly await Apple's September 12th launch event, fresh leaks are surfacing all over the Internet, and this time, the spotlight is on the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro Max (which may well be named iPhone 15 Ultra). Apple has already rolled out the media invites, anticipation for the event has grown stronger. So, let's take a closer look at the expected camera features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Expectations

One of the most exciting revelations centers around the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera system. Apple has consistently pushed the boundaries of smartphone photography, and this year seems to be no exception. According to the tip by "Apple Leaker" on X, the new iPhone may feature a periscope zoom lens capable of delivering a staggering 6X or even 10X optical zoom. This marks a significant upgrade from the previous 3X optical zoom in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Furthermore, the primary 48MP camera is rumored to boast a double lens protrusion, promising enhanced photography capabilities and unmatched clarity.

Bigger Bump

Along with these camera enhancements, there might be a larger camera bump on the back of the device, as reported by MacWorld. Reports also suggest that the camera bump will see a substantial increase in size, potentially making it quite a noticeable feature on the phone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

LiDAR Scanner Upgrade:

In addition to the camera upgrades, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to incorporate a more efficient LiDAR scanner, supplied by Sony. This should enhance augmented reality experience and improve low-light photography, further solidifying Apple's commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology.

iPhone 15 Pro Max or Ultra?

One aspect of this year's iPhone lineup that has caused some confusion is the nomenclature. While it's widely expected that we'll see the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, rumors suggest that the Max model may undergo a name change to "iPhone 15 Ultra". Alternatively, there could be a surprise addition to the lineup in the form of an iPhone 15 Ultra alongside the iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The exact details surrounding the names remain uncertain, but Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the official announcement at the Apple event.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 17:01 IST
