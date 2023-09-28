iPhone 15 to iPhone 15 Pro Max delivery delays: Here's when you can expect yours

You can now buy the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max both in stores and online. But there's a problem. Demand is strong and a huge number of people want them, but it's taking a bit longer than usual for some to get their hands on these shiny new phones. iPhone 15 to iPhone 15 Pro Max, let's take a look at when you can expect your new iPhone to arrive.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are all available now to purchase online, but there are delivery delays for some models and colours. This means you might need to do a bit of research to get your new phone as quickly as possible.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are facing the longest delays in the US, UK, and Australia, with some people waiting as long as 58 days! If you haven't ordered your iPhone 15 yet and you're wondering when it will show up at your door, Tech Radar has gathered the latest shipping information from Apple's website, as well as the major wireless carriers and Best Buy. The estimates are for orders placed directly through Apple. If you buy your iPhone 15 from a mobile carrier in your area, it might take a bit more or less time to arrive, but the difference should be small.

Here are the estimated delivery dates for iPhone 15 models ordered from the Apple Store in the US (via Tech Radar):

1. iPhone 15 - October 4 to October 7

2. iPhone 15 Plus - October 4 to October 18

3. iPhone 15 Pro - October 18 to October 25

4. iPhone 15 Pro Max - October 18 to November 15

If you pre-order an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max directly from Apple, be prepared to wait at least four weeks. Depending on the colour you choose, that wait could even stretch into November.

All versions of the iPhone 15 Pro will be shipped between October 18 and October 25, regardless of the colour you want. However, iPhone 15 Pro Max delays are a bit more significant at Apple. The blue and black editions have the same shipping timeframe as the iPhone 15 Pro models, but if you want the natural or white versions, you might have to wait until November. Specifically, Apple says that the natural and white iPhone 15 Pro Max models will be shipped between November 8 and November 15 if you order now.

If you are eyeing the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, although these devices won't ship until October, the delay is relatively short. All colours and configurations of the iPhone 15 will be shipped between October 4 and October 7. As for the iPhone 15 Plus, all colours will arrive in the same timeframe, except for the Pink version, which might take two to three weeks to arrive.