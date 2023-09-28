Icon

iPhone 15 to iPhone 15 Pro Max delivery delays: Here's when you can expect yours

New iPhones are in high demand, but delays are very much there. Find out when your iPhone 15 will arrive and how to avoid waiting.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 28 2023, 11:28 IST
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPhone 15
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 15
View all Images
iPhone 15 delivery delays: When will you get your hands on the latest models? (Bloomberg)

You can now buy the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max both in stores and online. But there's a problem. Demand is strong and a huge number of people want them, but it's taking a bit longer than usual for some to get their hands on these shiny new phones. iPhone 15 to iPhone 15 Pro Max, let's take a look at when you can expect your new iPhone to arrive.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are all available now to purchase online, but there are delivery delays for some models and colours. This means you might need to do a bit of research to get your new phone as quickly as possible.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are facing the longest delays in the US, UK, and Australia, with some people waiting as long as 58 days! If you haven't ordered your iPhone 15 yet and you're wondering when it will show up at your door, Tech Radar has gathered the latest shipping information from Apple's website, as well as the major wireless carriers and Best Buy. The estimates are for orders placed directly through Apple. If you buy your iPhone 15 from a mobile carrier in your area, it might take a bit more or less time to arrive, but the difference should be small.

Here are the estimated delivery dates for iPhone 15 models ordered from the Apple Store in the US (via Tech Radar):

1. iPhone 15 - October 4 to October 7

2. iPhone 15 Plus - October 4 to October 18

3. iPhone 15 Pro - October 18 to October 25

4. iPhone 15 Pro Max - October 18 to November 15

If you pre-order an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max directly from Apple, be prepared to wait at least four weeks. Depending on the colour you choose, that wait could even stretch into November.

All versions of the iPhone 15 Pro will be shipped between October 18 and October 25, regardless of the colour you want. However, iPhone 15 Pro Max delays are a bit more significant at Apple. The blue and black editions have the same shipping timeframe as the iPhone 15 Pro models, but if you want the natural or white versions, you might have to wait until November. Specifically, Apple says that the natural and white iPhone 15 Pro Max models will be shipped between November 8 and November 15 if you order now.

If you are eyeing the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, although these devices won't ship until October, the delay is relatively short. All colours and configurations of the iPhone 15 will be shipped between October 4 and October 7. As for the iPhone 15 Plus, all colours will arrive in the same timeframe, except for the Pink version, which might take two to three weeks to arrive.

28 Sep, 11:28 IST
