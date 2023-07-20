iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Ultra may get massive battery upgrade

iPhone 16 series along with the top-end Samsung Galaxy S24 models are expected to get a big battery booster shot. What is it? Know here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 16:11 IST
iPhone 16: Price, specs and features – everything we know so far
iPhone
1/6 These leaks are suggesting that some noteworthy upgrades are coming. To form a better picture in your mind, here is everything that we know so far about iPhone 16 - price, specs to features. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 These leaks are suggesting that some noteworthy upgrades are coming. To form a better picture in your mind, here is everything that we know so far about iPhone 16 - price, specs to features. (HT Tech)
iPhone
3/6 Camera improvements: This year, only iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a Periscope camera lens. The iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get periscope telephoto lenses in 2024, a MacRumors report suggested. Not just that, it says that the standard iPhone 16 may get a vertical camera layout just like the iPhone 12.  (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone
4/6 Wi-Fi 7: According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 models might incorporate the latest WiFi 7 technology, which is anticipated to deliver speeds of at least 30 gigabits per second, with the potential to reach up to 40 gigabits per second. (HT Tech)
iPhone 16
5/6 iPhone 16 Ultra: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that there might be a new top-of-the-line model - iPhone 16 Ultra with additional improvements, a portless design, and more. However, it is still unclear whether Apple will replace the Pro Max with a new Ultra or will it be a fifth addition to the series. (Unsplash)
image caption
6/6 Features that have slim chances: Under Display Face ID and solid-state buttons have been part of several rumours and leaks. However, the chances of the arrival of these two crucial upgrades on the iPhone 16 series are low. (HT Tech)
iPhone 16
View all Images
Apple may bring new stacked battery technology to iPhone 16 series. (Representative) (HT Tech)

iPhone 15 launch is still around two months away, but already attention is shifting towards the next version - the iPhone 16 series. Thanks to rumours and leaks, from cameras, chipset, and design to display changes – leaks suggest some notable and much-needed upgrades to the next year's iPhone 16 series. Recently, the latest leak suggests that iPhone 16 may feature a new battery technology for better and longer life.

As per the leaked information by tipster RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) on Twitter, Apple will use stacked battery technology from electric vehicles for the iPhone 16 series. Not just that, the same battery technology is expected to be used for the two top-end models of the Galaxy S24 series next series – Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Will iPhone 15 series get this technology? Earlier, the same tipster had stirred excitement among Apple fans by suggesting that the iPhone 15 series might feature stacked battery technology. The leak also hinted at the inclusion of 40W wired charging and 20W MagSafe wireless charging to address concerns about slow charging. However, the tipster later revised the original statement, indicating that the iPhone 15 series might not have the stacked battery and faster charging technology after all. Instead, these highly anticipated upgrades are confirmed to have been reserved for the iPhone 16 series, the leak suggested.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

What is stacked battery technology?

If you are wondering about this new battery technology, then know that stacked battery technology refers to a production process where pole pieces and battery separators are arranged in alternating layers to create a multi-layer, stacked, pole core. This approach enables higher energy density while using space more efficiently due to the curvature at the winding corner. Additionally, the cycle life is improved. With more tabs in a cell battery, the electron transmission distance is reduced, leading to lower resistance and reduced internal resistance in the stacked battery. Overall, stacked battery technology offers enhanced performance and efficiency compared to traditional battery designs.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 16:11 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Ultra may get massive battery upgrade
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets