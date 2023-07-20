iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Ultra may get massive battery upgrade

iPhone 15 launch is still around two months away, but already attention is shifting towards the next version - the iPhone 16 series. Thanks to rumours and leaks, from cameras, chipset, and design to display changes – leaks suggest some notable and much-needed upgrades to the next year's iPhone 16 series. Recently, the latest leak suggests that iPhone 16 may feature a new battery technology for better and longer life.

As per the leaked information by tipster RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) on Twitter, Apple will use stacked battery technology from electric vehicles for the iPhone 16 series. Not just that, the same battery technology is expected to be used for the two top-end models of the Galaxy S24 series next series – Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Will iPhone 15 series get this technology? Earlier, the same tipster had stirred excitement among Apple fans by suggesting that the iPhone 15 series might feature stacked battery technology. The leak also hinted at the inclusion of 40W wired charging and 20W MagSafe wireless charging to address concerns about slow charging. However, the tipster later revised the original statement, indicating that the iPhone 15 series might not have the stacked battery and faster charging technology after all. Instead, these highly anticipated upgrades are confirmed to have been reserved for the iPhone 16 series, the leak suggested.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

What is stacked battery technology?

If you are wondering about this new battery technology, then know that stacked battery technology refers to a production process where pole pieces and battery separators are arranged in alternating layers to create a multi-layer, stacked, pole core. This approach enables higher energy density while using space more efficiently due to the curvature at the winding corner. Additionally, the cycle life is improved. With more tabs in a cell battery, the electron transmission distance is reduced, leading to lower resistance and reduced internal resistance in the stacked battery. Overall, stacked battery technology offers enhanced performance and efficiency compared to traditional battery designs.