iPhone SE 4 (2024) leaks roundup: Here's what to expect

Amidst the buzz surrounding the iPhone 16, Apple quietly gears up for the release of another promising model: the iPhone SE 4. Set to revolutionise Apple's budget-friendly lineup, the iPhone SE 4 is poised for a significant upgrade, featuring a fresh design, USB-C charging, and more.

Here are four key highlights to expect from the upcoming iPhone SE 4 (via 9to5Mac):

1. Redesigned Look

The iPhone SE 4 is slated for a notable makeover. Departing from its predecessor's iPhone 8-esque appearance with substantial bezels and a Home button, the new model is rumoured to adopt a sleek, contemporary design akin to the iPhone 14. Leaked CAD files suggest a larger 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch at the top, alongside a shift to flat-edged edges.

2. Face ID Integration

Unlike its predecessor's reliance on Touch ID via the Home button, the iPhone SE 4 is set to embrace Face ID technology. With a notch housing the necessary components, users can expect seamless facial recognition for enhanced security.

3. Enhanced Performance

Building upon the robust performance of its predecessor, the iPhone SE 4 promises even greater speed and efficiency. While specifics regarding the processor remain undisclosed, expectations lean towards the adoption of the A17 chip, ensuring a notable upgrade in processing power.

4. Switch to USB-C

In line with Apple's ongoing transition towards USB-C, the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to bid farewell to the Lightning port in favour of USB-C connectivity. This shift not only aligns with the latest trends seen in the iPhone 15 lineup but also adheres to regulatory standards, particularly those set by the European Union.

As for the release date, speculation continues to fluctuate. While initial forecasts pointed towards an earlier launch, current indications suggest a potential unveiling in 2025. Amidst ongoing rumours and supply chain reports, Apple's partners seem to be gearing up for the iPhone SE 4's anticipated debut.