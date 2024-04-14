 iPhone SE 4 (2024) leaks roundup: Here's what to expect | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 (2024) leaks roundup: Here's what to expect

Check what's in store for Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 or iPhone SE (2024). From a sleek design overhaul to Face ID integration and USB-C charging, here's a glimpse of what's to come.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 15 2024, 07:51 IST
Discover what's in store for Apple's affordable iPhone SE 4, including a new design, Face ID, and more! (Apple)

Amidst the buzz surrounding the iPhone 16, Apple quietly gears up for the release of another promising model: the iPhone SE 4. Set to revolutionise Apple's budget-friendly lineup, the iPhone SE 4 is poised for a significant upgrade, featuring a fresh design, USB-C charging, and more.

Here are four key highlights to expect from the upcoming iPhone SE 4 (via 9to5Mac):

1. Redesigned Look

The iPhone SE 4 is slated for a notable makeover. Departing from its predecessor's iPhone 8-esque appearance with substantial bezels and a Home button, the new model is rumoured to adopt a sleek, contemporary design akin to the iPhone 14. Leaked CAD files suggest a larger 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch at the top, alongside a shift to flat-edged edges.

Also read: Google Chrome gets a new look: Here are new features

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Face ID Integration

Unlike its predecessor's reliance on Touch ID via the Home button, the iPhone SE 4 is set to embrace Face ID technology. With a notch housing the necessary components, users can expect seamless facial recognition for enhanced security.

3. Enhanced Performance

Building upon the robust performance of its predecessor, the iPhone SE 4 promises even greater speed and efficiency. While specifics regarding the processor remain undisclosed, expectations lean towards the adoption of the A17 chip, ensuring a notable upgrade in processing power.

Also read: Honor Choice Watch Review: Snazzy looks, decent performer

4. Switch to USB-C

In line with Apple's ongoing transition towards USB-C, the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to bid farewell to the Lightning port in favour of USB-C connectivity. This shift not only aligns with the latest trends seen in the iPhone 15 lineup but also adheres to regulatory standards, particularly those set by the European Union.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks roundup: Expected specs, camera features and more

As for the release date, speculation continues to fluctuate. While initial forecasts pointed towards an earlier launch, current indications suggest a potential unveiling in 2025. Amidst ongoing rumours and supply chain reports, Apple's partners seem to be gearing up for the iPhone SE 4's anticipated debut.

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 18:05 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone SE 4 (2024) leaks roundup: Here's what to expect
    Trending Gadgets

