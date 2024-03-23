 iQOO Neo10 Pro's impressive specs leak: Display to chipset, know what to expect | Mobile News

iQOO Neo10 Pro's impressive specs leak: Display to chipset, know what to expect

The iQOO Neo10 Pro, the upcoming flagship smartphone from vivo's sub-brand iQOO, has had its specifications leaked.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 23 2024, 17:06 IST
iQOO Neo
The iQOO Neo10 Pro is rumored to feature a '1.5K' resolution display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. (iQOO)
The iQOO Neo10 Pro is rumored to feature a '1.5K' resolution display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. (iQOO)

iQOO, the sub-brand of vivo, is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship device - the iQOO Neo10 Pro. While official details are still under wraps, a recent leak has provided insight into the exciting features expected to debut with this upcoming smartphone.

According to a source from China, the iQOO Neo10 Pro is set to boast impressive specifications that could rival even the most premium smartphones on the market. The device is rumored to be powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, promising blazing-fast performance and seamless multitasking capabilities, reported gsmarena.

One of the standout features of the Neo10 Pro is its display. The smartphone is said to feature a "1.5K" resolution 144 Hz LTPO OLED flat screen. This high-refresh-rate display is expected to deliver smooth animations and ultra-responsive touch feedback, providing users with an immersive viewing experience like never before.

In terms of design, the Neo10 Pro is rumored to sport a sleek and modern aesthetic. It will reportedly feature a plastic frame for durability, with the back panel available in either glass or faux leather, depending on the color variant. This combination of premium materials and stylish design elements is sure to appeal to fashion-forward consumers.

Camera enthusiasts will also have something to look forward to with the Neo10 Pro. The smartphone is rumored to come equipped with a 50 MP large-sensor main camera, accompanied by an additional undisclosed camera module. This setup promises to deliver stunning photography and videography capabilities, allowing users to capture every moment with exceptional clarity and detail.

Other notable features of the iQOO Neo10 Pro include an X-axis vibration motor for enhanced tactile feedback and a "large battery" with support for 120W wired charging. If these leaks turn out to be accurate, the Neo10 Pro could indeed be a 'flagship killer' that shakes up the smartphone market.

While we await official confirmation from iQOO, tech and smartphone enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the launch of the Neo10 Pro. Stay tuned for more updates as we uncover further details about this highly anticipated device.

First Published Date: 23 Mar, 17:05 IST
