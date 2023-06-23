iQOO Z6 5G price drop announced! Get 30% discount on Amazon

Searching for an affordable phone? Buy iQOO Z6 5G with a huge discount!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 18:21 IST
The iQOO Z6 5G smartphone is now available at a discounted price on Amazon, making it an affordable option for those in search of a new device. Originally priced at Rs. 19,999, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 13,999, thanks to a straight discount of 30%.

The iQOO Z6 is a mid-range smartphone that offers impressive performance, a long-lasting battery, and fast charging capabilities. It features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and immersive viewing experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, it is available in three RAM options: 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB, and offers internal storage choices of 128GB or 256GB.

In terms of camera capabilities, the iQOO Z6 5G boasts a 50MP main camera, accompanied by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. For selfies, it has a 16MP front camera. Additionally, it is equipped with a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

If you have an older phone in good condition, you can take advantage of the exchange offer on Amazon and receive up to Rs. 13,150 off on the purchase of the iQOO Z6 5G. To determine if the exchange offer is available in your area, simply enter your PIN code on the website. The value of the exchange offer will depend on the model and condition of the smartphone you wish to exchange.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 18:21 IST
