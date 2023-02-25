Jaw dropping Google Pixel 7 Pro price drop announced! Just pay 59199, not 84999

    Trending News

    Get Google Pixel 7 pro at amazingly reduced cost. Know where and how. (HT Tech)

    Google in 2022 launched the Pixel 7 series comprising of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. These smartphones not only took camera photography a notch higher but also offer great features and specifications. However, as the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were launched under the premium range segment, many people were waiting for a great deal on the devices. Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering a huge price drop on the Google Pixel 7 Pro today. You will be able to save up to Rs. 22000 on the device. Here is how you can bring the price of the Google Pixel 7 Pro down.

    Google Pixel 7 Pro price on Flipkart

    The 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is available on Flipkart with amazing discount, exchange and bank offers. The phone worth Rs. 84999 can be availed at a discount of 4 percent for Rs. 81199. But wait, if you want further reduction in the price of the phone, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too. All you need to do is simply exchange your old smartphone.

    If you opt for the exchange offer on the Google Pixel 7 Pro, you can get a further Rs. 22000 reduction. Once you avail the discount and exchange offer, the price of the device can come down to just Rs. 59199. Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering several bank offers on the device, the details of the same can be checked on the ecommerce platform.

    Google Pixel 7 Pro price on Amazon

    The 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is available on Amazon at a discounted rate of Rs. 71420. However, what needs to be noted here is that the ecommerce platform is not offering any exchange offer on the device. But, bank offers are available to be opted for.

    B0BDJ55SSD

    Also, the discount on the Google Pixel 7 Pro on Amazon depends on the colour of the phone you will be opting for. The phone in Obsidian colour option is available for Rs. 71420, Hazel for Rs. 73080, and Snow for Rs. 73250.

    First Published Date: 25 Feb, 09:47 IST
    Tags:
