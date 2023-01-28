    Trending News

    Knock down the high price! Get Google Pixel 7 for just 34199 vs 59990 on Amazon

    Google Pixel 7 is now more affordable than ever! Not Rs. 59990, you just pay just Rs. 34199 now.
    Jan 28 2023
    In an amazing deal on Amazon, Google Pixel 7 price has been cut in a big way. You can save a massive amount and get it for just Rs. 34199. Check the details now. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Looking for a photo-centric smartphone in the Android segment? The flagship Google Pixel 7 is the answer for you! If you like to click your good moments, then Google Pixel 7 is exactly the camera smartphone that you want. And yes, the overall performance is satisfactory too. The good part is that during the ongoing Amazon ‘Smartphone upgrades sale,' you will be able to grab it with a big price cut. Check out the latest Google Pixel 7 deal here.

    Google Pixel 7 Price Cut

    Right now, you can find the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the smartphone selling for Rs. 52499. But Amazon has rolled out this massive price cut that significantly lowers its cost. And it consists of two separate deals. Amazon is offering a flat discount of Rs. 7491 (12 percent) during the on-going sale. Further, with HSBC Bank credit card, you can save Rs. 250. This lowers the price to Rs. 52249. While it is a good discount, with a little bit more effort you can slash the cost down even further.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BJLCK3YD

    Amazon's exchange offer can help you save up to Rs. 18050. This means as long as you have an old device in working condition and without major damage that you're willing to exchange, you are eligible for it. However, the value your device will bring depends on Amazon's valuation of its resale price. That means a cheaper device may only get another few thousands discount while an expensive one will give you the entire Rs. 18050.

    If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Google Pixel 7 home for just Rs. 34199 including bank offers, price cut, and exchange deal.

    Why should you buy Google Pixel 7

    The latest flagship by Google comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. You also get a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera with features such as macro mode and Face Unblur feature. Also, the Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED display. According to Google, the panel is 25 percent brighter than its predecessors.

