Last chance to grab iPhone 13 at an affordable price! Pay just 35519 with this deal

Here’s an amazing chance to grab the iPhone 13 during the mega sales on Amazon and Flipkart. Choose the best deal to buy the phone for as low as Rs. 35519.

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the two big e-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart, have introduced their own mega sales. But as happy moments stay for a short time, these massive money-saving sales are coming to their end today! Yes, Amazon's Great Republic Day sale and Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale will be concluded today. If you are still waiting to find the best deal, then know it will be too late after today! This also means it will be the last chance to grab one of the most interesting deals on iPhone 13 at an affordable price. Wondering how much it will cost? Fret not! Here we explain all the details for the best iPhone 13 deal. Check the best deal here.

iPhone 13 price cut on Amazon

If you are moving from an old iPhone, then know this deal is going to save you a huge amount! Amazon's Republic Day Sale is offering the 128GB iPhone 13 at a price of just Rs. 61999 with a flat 11 percent off to start with. Sadly, there is only this interesting cashback offer on Amazon Pay Rewards that will help you to earn Rs. 1000 cashback when you shop for Rs. 10000. That means, iPhone 13 price can further fall to 60999.

Further, you can enjoy a massive up to Rs. 18050 discount with the exchange offer. However, we suggest you check the available discount on your old smartphone which should be free of damage, battery issues, and scratches to grab the maximum discount. While fulfilling all the conditions, you will be able to nab iPhone 13 for just Rs. 42949.

iPhone 13 price cut on Flipkart

Similarly, Flipkart's Big Saving sale is offering the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 60999 against the original price of Rs. 69999. Moreover, CitiBank credit and debit cards can help you avail Rs. 1000 off. Just like the Amazon deal, the exchange offer will let you enjoy a massive discount. But here, you will be able to grab a whopping up to Rs. 24480 off while exchanging old smartphones. That means, the amalgamation of the price cut, bank offers and exchange deals can let you own iPhone 13 for just Rs. 35519.

Best iPhone 13 deal

Among Amazon and Flipkart, the best iPhone 13 deal can be availed via Flipkart. It offers huge exchange offers and a bigger price cut than Amazon. However, read all terms and conditions before you decide to grab the iPhone 13.