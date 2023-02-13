Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gift! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut to 45949; Plus FREEBIES

If you haven't bought anything for your loved one yet then here is a last minute deal. You can gift a new smartphone to her or him. Amazon is offering a great discount on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. Last year's flagship Galaxy S22 Plus offers a bunch of reasons to buy it now. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a triple camera setup including a 50 MP primary lens coupled with 12 MP and 10 MP secondary cameras. It also features a 6.6 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The e-commerce website is offering a 36 percent flat discount coupled with enticing bank offers, exchange deals and freebies, that will make the deal even more affordable. Check out the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut deal and surprise your special one.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut

The deal comes at a retail price of Rs. 101999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The e-commerce website is offering this premium Galaxy smartphone at a whopping discount of 36 percent in India. That means you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus priced at Rs. 64999. There's more! You can get additional discounts including bank offers, specific card offers, and exchange deals.

Apart from this, an additional 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Federal Bank Credit Cards with a minimum transaction of Rs. 4999 will be applicable. Moreover, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, then you can get a massive discount of up to Rs. 18050. You should note that this will be the discount after fulfilling the conditions of the trade-in deal and on selective models. Hence, you should check the price before confirming the order. Still, you will be able to grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at just Rs. 45949, including price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal.

The deal holds something extra for you-a freebie! Amazon is providing 6 months of Spotify subscription along with the device.