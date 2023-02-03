    Trending News

    Looking for a budget phone? Save a whopping 23200 on Samsung Galaxy F23

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price has been cut and you save up to Rs. 23200.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 18:42 IST
    Samsung Galaxy F23
    Samsung Galaxy F23 (Divya / HT Tech)

    Looking for a new smartphone? You are at the right place! Flipkart is currently offering a great deal on last year's Samsung Galaxy F23, an affordable 5G smartphone which comes with some impressive features. It has some impressive specs. From a minimalistic yet fresh design, 120Hz refresh rate display, 5000mAh battery, clean software, 5G connectivity, and decent camera performance courtesy the triple camera setup at the back, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has almost everything for budget smartphone seekers. Wondering how much it will cost you? FInd the complete Samsung Galaxy F23 price cut deal.

    Samsung Galaxy F23 price cut

    The deal is not on the standard 4GB RAM and 128GB memory variant, but its higher, 6GB RAM and 128GB, variant! Yes, you can get more memory, 5G connectivity, and interesting features at an affordable price. Flipkart is offering a flat 30 percent discount, which brings the price down to Rs. 15999 from the MRP of Rs. 22999. The deal is available for the Copper Blush colour variant.

    Moreover, on SBI Credit card transactions, you will be able to get a Rs. 1000 discount. While Flipkart Axis Bank card holders can get a 5 percent discount. With the help of SBI credit card offer, it will hit the new discounted price as low as Rs. 14999.

    Samsung Galaxy F23 with exchange deal

    The deal doesn't end here! You can get a whopping Rs. 15200 off on a Samsung F-series smartphone via an exchange deal. If you are having an old smartphone, then the price of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G can drop even further! You need to note that the discounted price will depend on the smartphone that you will trade-in.

    The total discount via price cut, bank offers, and trade-in deal, you will be able to save a massive Rs. 23200.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 18:42 IST
