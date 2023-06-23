Massive Google Pixel 6a price drop! Grab it at 34 percent discount now

Google Pixel 6a can be yours with a heavy discount on Flipkart! Check out the offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 20:20 IST
Google Pixel 7a launched: 5 points to know-Price, Camera, Battery and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a Price and Colours: Launched at the Google I/O event, Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43999 and will be made available in three colour options namely- Charcoal, Sea, and Snow. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Google Pixel 7a Chipset and Display: The Pixel 7a runs on the Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same chip that's in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Coming to the display, the phone gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Always-on display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, making the phone quick in response. According to the company, the display is scratch resistant, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass and it is made with recycled aluminium, glass and plastic. Pixel 7a can handle water and dust with IP67 protection too. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 7a Camera: The handset is equipped with an upgraded dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 1 MP ultrawide camera. While you can take selfies with the help of the 13MP front camera. According to the company, you can even fix your blurry photos, whether they are new or old, or remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos with Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Pixel 7a also includes Super Res Zoom. (Google)
image caption
4/5 Google Pixel 7a Battery: According to the company, the phone comes with 4385mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly with any Qi-certified device. You can turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours, as per the company. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Google Pixel 7a Security: With Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe. Face Unlock and Fingerprint can help you unlock your phone quickly and easily. Pixel 7a also comes with at least five years of security updates. The phone also gets Feature Drops – automatic software updates with new and improved features, tips, tricks and more. Pixel 7a even includes three months of YouTube Premium and Google One for new users to help you get the most out of your new Pixel. (Google)
Google Pixel 6a
View all Images
Know the details of this Flipkart offer on the Google Pixel 6a. (Google)

Now, that Google Pixel 7a has launched, the Google Pixel 6a has received a huge price cut on Flipkart. Although the Google Pixel 7 series has been out for a while, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro have hefty price tags. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 6a is a mid-range offering that provides nearly the same features as its flagship counterparts, but at a reduced cost.

So, if you want to purchase a Google Pixel smartphone that offers a pure Android experience, then there's an amazing offer live on the Google Pixel 6a! With Flipkart's amazing offer on the smartphone, you can grab it with a heavy discount right now. Check out the offer details here.

Google Pixel 6a Discount

The Google Pixel 6a is originally priced at Rs. 43999 as per the Flipkart listing. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours at a heavy discount! Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart is initially offering a big 34 percent discount that amounts to Rs. 16000 discount on Google Pixel 6a. After the discount, Google's mid-range smartphone is available for just Rs. 27999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on Google Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal on Google Pixel 6a. You can get up to Rs. 26700 off on the price of the Pixel 6a if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

B0B3PQPNKS-1

Google Pixel 6a Bank Offers

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Customers can get a flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on HDFC Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. You can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 20:20 IST
Massive Google Pixel 6a price drop! Grab it at 34 percent discount now
