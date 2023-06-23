Massive Google Pixel 6a price drop! Grab it at 34 percent discount now

Now, that Google Pixel 7a has launched, the Google Pixel 6a has received a huge price cut on Flipkart. Although the Google Pixel 7 series has been out for a while, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro have hefty price tags. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 6a is a mid-range offering that provides nearly the same features as its flagship counterparts, but at a reduced cost.

So, if you want to purchase a Google Pixel smartphone that offers a pure Android experience, then there's an amazing offer live on the Google Pixel 6a! With Flipkart's amazing offer on the smartphone, you can grab it with a heavy discount right now. Check out the offer details here.

Google Pixel 6a Discount

The Google Pixel 6a is originally priced at Rs. 43999 as per the Flipkart listing. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours at a heavy discount! Here's how.

Flipkart is initially offering a big 34 percent discount that amounts to Rs. 16000 discount on Google Pixel 6a. After the discount, Google's mid-range smartphone is available for just Rs. 27999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on Google Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal on Google Pixel 6a. You can get up to Rs. 26700 off on the price of the Pixel 6a if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Google Pixel 6a Bank Offers

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Customers can get a flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on HDFC Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. You can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.