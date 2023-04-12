Massive price cut! Grab Samsung Galaxy M53 below 20000 with this Amazon deal

Are you searching for a reasonably priced smartphone? Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy M53, a mid-range smartphone, now available at a reduced price.

Samsung Galaxy M53
Samsung Galaxy M53 design (Akash/HT Tech)
Are you planning to buy a new smartphone with impressive features at an affordable price? This Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price cut on Amazon may turn out to be perfect for you! The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is a solid mid-range smartphone that boasts impressive features. It sports a 108MP primary camera with phase detection autofocus accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. A 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support completes the package.

Impressed with the features? Know that the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G can be purchased for under Rs. 20000. Wondering how? Read on to know more about this Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price cut deal.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price cut

As per the price listing by Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with an MRP of Rs. 34999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. But this special deal is offering an initial 20 percent discount on the smartphone. That means you can get this mid-range all-rounder at Rs. 27999. Amazon has also rolled out some card offers which include up to Rs. 2000 with SBI and HSBC Credit Cards. This will help you to nab the Galaxy M53 at Rs. 25999.

The deal doesn't end here! If you have an old smartphone to trade in, then you can enjoy a further discount of up to Rs. 25000. However, you will need to meet several trade-in conditions to grab this offer. If you do get it, the phone will end up costing you just Rs. 999 with the card and exchange offers.

However, availing of the full discount via the exchange deal might be tricky. Even if you don't get the full discount via a trade-in offer, you will easily be able to grab the smartphone for under Rs. 20000 with an exchange offer.

First Published Date: 12 Apr, 18:39 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets