Massive Samsung Galaxy M13 discount rolled out; check out this Amazon deal now

Samsung smartphones are known for their durability, features, and looks. If you are looking to buy a Samsung smartphone for yourself then this can be a great opportunity. Amazon is offering a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy M13. Before you proceed to know more about the deal, check what the Samsung Galaxy M13 brings to the table.

About Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with up to 12 GB RAM and 128GB internal memory which can be expanded to 1 TB. The Device has a triple setup Camera with 50MP+5MP+2MP, true, main and front camera respectively with 6.6 inch of display. The smartphone also comes with the 16.72 centimetres (6.6-inch) FHD+ LCD - infinity O Display and 401 PPI with 16M colour. The premium smartphone has the Android 12, One UI Core 4 with a powerful Octa Core Processor. The Samsung Galaxy M13 on offer has 4GB of RAM and an internal storage of 64GB. The smartphone is available in the colour variation of Aqua green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown, although the discount may not be available on all colour variants. This Samsung smartphone comes with a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery . While it also comes with 1 year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.

Discount:

Amazon is offering a 28% initial discount making the price of the smartphone fall to Rs. 12999 from Rs. 17999. You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of bank offers and exchange deals.

Exchange Deal:

On Amazon you get Rs. 12000 off as an exchange deal making the price of the smartphone drop even more.

Bank offers:

Amazon also provides bank offers that can further lower the price of the premium smartphone.

You can get 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Do be aware of the fact that the minimum purchase value should be Rs. 1000