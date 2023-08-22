Massive Samsung Galaxy M13 discount rolled out; check out this Amazon deal now

Finding quality smartphones under Rs. 13000 bracket is a tough task to accomplish. However, this Amazon deal has made the job much easier.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 22 2023, 14:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut in amazing Amazon deal; get 60 percent discount
Want to upgrade your smartphone with a new one? Check out this amazing Amazon discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. It's one of the high-end Samsung smartphones that is available with a huge price cut. Check the hefty discount. 
1/5 Want to upgrade your smartphone with a new one? Check out this amazing Amazon discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. It's one of the high-end Samsung smartphones that is available with a huge price cut. Check the hefty discount.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
2/5 The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory along with 1TB expandable storage. It is powered by  Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor for smooth performance. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
3/5 The smartphone is backed by a 4500 mAh battery for lasting performance. It features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP main, 8MP OIS tele lens, and a 12 MP Ultra Wide lens. It has a front camera of 32 MP.  (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is originally priced at Rs.74999, however from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.29999, giving you a massive discount of 60 percent. You can further reduce the price of smartphones by availing of bank and exchange offers.
4/5 The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is originally priced at Rs.74999, however from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.29999, giving you a massive discount of 60 percent. You can further reduce the price of smartphones by availing of bank and exchange offers. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
5/5 Get flat Rs.1000 instant discount on HDFC bank card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 15000. And get a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1000 on Bank of Baroda Credit card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 7500  You can also avail exchange value can get up to Rs.27450 off by trading in your old smartphone. (Samsung)
Get Samsung Galaxy M13 at huge discount.
Get Samsung Galaxy M13 at huge discount. (Amazon)

Samsung smartphones are known for their durability, features, and looks. If you are looking to buy a Samsung smartphone for yourself then this can be a great opportunity. Amazon is offering a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy M13. Before you proceed to know more about the deal, check what the Samsung Galaxy M13 brings to the table.

About Samsung Galaxy M13

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with up to 12 GB RAM and 128GB internal memory which can be expanded to 1 TB. The Device has a triple setup Camera with 50MP+5MP+2MP, true, main and front camera respectively with 6.6 inch of display. The smartphone also comes with the 16.72 centimetres (6.6-inch) FHD+ LCD - infinity O Display and 401 PPI with 16M colour. The premium smartphone has the Android 12, One UI Core 4 with a powerful Octa Core Processor. The Samsung Galaxy M13 on offer has 4GB of RAM and an internal storage of 64GB. The smartphone is available in the colour variation of Aqua green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown, although the discount may not be available on all colour variants. This Samsung smartphone comes with a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery . While it also comes with 1 year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.

Discount:

Amazon is offering a 28% initial discount making the price of the smartphone fall to Rs. 12999 from Rs. 17999. You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of bank offers and exchange deals.

Exchange Deal:

On Amazon you get Rs. 12000 off as an exchange deal making the price of the smartphone drop even more.

Bank offers:

Amazon also provides bank offers that can further lower the price of the premium smartphone.

You can get 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Do be aware of the fact that the minimum purchase value should be Rs. 1000

 

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 13:59 IST
Home Mobile News Massive Samsung Galaxy M13 discount rolled out; check out this Amazon deal now
bgfdgf_1691331877942
