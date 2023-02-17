    Trending News

    Mega deal! Google Pixel 7 price cut to just 34940 from 59990; buy it THIS way

    Google Pixel 7 is now available at a price of Rs. 34940 on Amazon with a massive price drop. Read on to know more about the deal.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 17 2023, 12:41 IST
    Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro First Look: Google flagships are back in India
    image caption
    1/6 This is the Google Pixel 7, costing Rs. 59,999. The standard version has compact dimensions and a small display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Both the Pixel 7 models rely on the Tensor G2 chipset which promises better AI performance, faster overall processing and better power efficiency.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 And this is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, costing Rs. 84999. A larger display, larger battery, and a third zoom camera are the extras you get here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro uses Google's new Super Hi Res Zoom feature to improve magnification at all levels. The Pixel 7 Pro also gets a 5X optical zoom camera.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 10Hz-120Hz OLED display. Face Unlock also comes to the Pixel 7 Pro. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
    6/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available in various shades of green, white and black.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Google Pixel 7
    View all Images
    This Google Pixel 7 deal will let you save a huge amount! (Unsplash)

    If you are looking for a new premium smartphone for yourself that offers a bunch of features, powerful performance, clean software experience, and impressive camera capabilities, then the Google Pixel 7 is worth considering. Especially when you know that you have a chance to save an impressive amount on the premium flagship by Google in the latest deal. Yes, Amazon is offering a mega deal which will let you buy the Google Pixel 7 for just Rs. 34940 against the original price of Rs. 59900. Don't worry, we have explained it all here. Know this Google Pixel 7 mega deal.

    Google Pixel 7 Price Cut

    Currently, the smartphone's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available for Rs. 54490. This deal consists of three separate offers. Firstly, Amazon is offering a flat discount of 9 percent of the phone's original price of Rs. 59990. Additionally, by using an HSBC Bank credit card, you can save an extra Rs. 250, bringing the total price down to Rs. 52249.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BJL6BJ1Q

    Although this is a great discount, with a bit more effort, you can reduce the cost of the Google Pixel 7 even more. This is due to Amazon's exchange offer, you can save up to Rs. 18050 more. To qualify for this, all you need is an old device that is in working condition and without significant damage. You can go for the exchange offer to save this amount. The value of the device you're exchanging will depend on Amazon's evaluation of its resale price. This means a cheaper device may only receive a discount of a few thousand rupees, while a more expensive one can give you the full Rs. 18050 discount.

    Apart from this, several bank credit cards will let you save even extra Rs. 1500. If you can get the full value of the exchange offer, then you can purchase the Google Pixel 7 for just Rs. 34940, including bank offers, price cut, and exchange deal.

    Reasons to buy Google Pixel 7

    The HT Tech review finds, "The Google Pixel 7 is a top flagship smartphone candidate and competes with iPhone 13 (and by the same virtue, iPhone 14), Samsung Galaxy S22 and other flagship grade smartphones in the price range." The flagship by Google comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. You also get a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera with features such as macro mode and Face Unblur feature. Also, the Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED display. According to Google, the panel is 25 percent brighter than its predecessors.

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 12:41 IST
