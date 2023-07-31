MEGA Flipkart price cut! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus gets massive discount

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is a premium smartphone equipped with numerous multitasking features. Its impressive 6.6-inch 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, ensures a seamless and responsive user experience. The device features a versatile triple-camera setup, comprising a high-resolution main camera, ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens, and depth sensor, allowing users to capture stunning photos and videos in any setting.

With its combination of powerful performance, advanced camera capabilities, and elegant design, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is the ideal choice for those seeking the ultimate flagship phone experience. If this is exactly what you are looking for, then we have an incredible offer for you, where it can be yours for just Rs. 49999. Check out the offer details below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G Discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus by a huge amount, making it available at a very affordable price. The original price of the 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is Rs. 101999. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 49999, which means you get a massive 50 percent discount on the smartphone.

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G Even further by taking advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits.

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G. You can get up to Rs. 35600 off on trading in your old smartphone. However, keep in mind that the discount is conditional on the model and dependent on the condition of your old smartphone. You must also input the Pin code to check the availability of exchange offers in your area. Additionally, customers can also get a flat 10 percent off on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card Transactions. Also get Rs.1250 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions.

If you are looking for a large display, powerful, and feature-rich smartphone that doesn't compromise on performance, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G can be a great choice.