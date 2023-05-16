Nab iPhone 14 for as low as 38999! Flipkart offers discounts, exchange offer on iPhone

Ever since Apple confirmed the date for WWDC 2023, we have been anxiously waiting for the event where Apple will reveal the iOS 17 alongside other software updates. We have been thoroughly enjoying the exciting new features that iOS 16 brought such as lock screen customization and live activities and cannot wait to try the “nice to have” features that iOS 17 will bring. One prerequisite to enjoying these features is having an iPhone. We have been searching for great deals on iPhones that buyers can take advantage of and have come across an amazing offer on the iPhone 14, courtesy of Flipkart.

The iPhone 14 is Apple's latest iPhone which offers top-of-the-line features, albeit at a premium price. Powered by the improved A15 Bionic, it not only performs as well as other top smartphones in the market but also promises longevity. Although it is priced at a premium, you can purchase it right now with a massive price drop.

Apart from discounts, Flipkart is offering additional exchange and bank offers on the iPhone 14. Check details here.

iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 as per the Flipkart listing, the iPhone 14 could be in your pocket for just Rs. 38999! Here's how.

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 71999, giving customers an initial discount of 9 percent. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

iPhone 14 exchange offer

In addition to discounts, Flipkart has an amazing exchange offer live too. You can exchange your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! You can get up to Rs. 33000 off on the iPhone 14. Therefore, if you're able to avail yourself of the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 could be yours for as low as Rs. 38999!

However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

iPhone 14 Bank offers

Get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Buyers will also get a surprise coupon valid till November 2023.