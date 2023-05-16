Nab iPhone 14 for as low as 38999! Flipkart offers discounts, exchange offer on iPhone

The iPhone 14 can be purchased for as low as Rs. 38999 with Flipkart’s discounts, exchange offer, and bank benefits on the smartphone. Check offer details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 16 2023, 11:08 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 14
View all Images
Grab iPhone 14 at a hefty discount on Flipkart. (Apple)

Ever since Apple confirmed the date for WWDC 2023, we have been anxiously waiting for the event where Apple will reveal the iOS 17 alongside other software updates. We have been thoroughly enjoying the exciting new features that iOS 16 brought such as lock screen customization and live activities and cannot wait to try the “nice to have” features that iOS 17 will bring. One prerequisite to enjoying these features is having an iPhone. We have been searching for great deals on iPhones that buyers can take advantage of and have come across an amazing offer on the iPhone 14, courtesy of Flipkart.

The iPhone 14 is Apple's latest iPhone which offers top-of-the-line features, albeit at a premium price. Powered by the improved A15 Bionic, it not only performs as well as other top smartphones in the market but also promises longevity. Although it is priced at a premium, you can purchase it right now with a massive price drop.

Apart from discounts, Flipkart is offering additional exchange and bank offers on the iPhone 14. Check details here.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 as per the Flipkart listing, the iPhone 14 could be in your pocket for just Rs. 38999! Here's how.

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 71999, giving customers an initial discount of 9 percent. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

iPhone 14 exchange offer

In addition to discounts, Flipkart has an amazing exchange offer live too. You can exchange your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! You can get up to Rs. 33000 off on the iPhone 14. Therefore, if you're able to avail yourself of the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 could be yours for as low as Rs. 38999!

However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

B0BDK8LKPJ

iPhone 14 Bank offers

Get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Buyers will also get a surprise coupon valid till November 2023.

First Published Date: 16 May, 11:08 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Nab iPhone 14 for as low as 38999! Flipkart offers discounts, exchange offer on iPhone
