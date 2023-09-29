Icon

New Samsung Galaxy F34 orchid violet color variant unveiled

Samsung announced a new color variant for Samsung Galaxy F34. Check out the vibrant new color option and the specs on offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2023, 16:45 IST
Check out the new orchid violet color that has been unveiled for the Samsung Galaxy F34.
Samsung had launched the Samsung Galaxy F34 in August with amazing features. The smartphone had been launched in Electric Black and Mystic Green colour variants at that time. Now, Samsung Galaxy F34 has been rolled out with a new color option. The new color variant gives the smartphone an eye-catching appearance that may appeal to smartphone buyers.

New Samsung Galaxy F34 color variant

The new addition of the Samsung Galaxy F34 color is known as Orchid Violet and it will be going on sale on Flipkart during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone is packed with various features that will entice you to invest in the product. The new addition of color variants will give more options to users that will match their style and preference.

 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0C7C28GKF-1

The Samsung Galaxy F34 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. It is equipped with a 5nm Exynos 1280 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is backed with a 6000mAh battery that will last you for long hours. The Galaxy F34 5G will feature a 50MP (OIS) no-shake camera and also sport the Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects. Additionally, it has an 8MP ultra wide lens and a 13MP high-resolution front camera. It also has a single-take feature that allows users to take up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot.

The smartphone is available in two storage variants, one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is available at the price of Rs.24499. and the other is available with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage which is available at the price of Rs.25999.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days will soon kick off with amazing deals and offers. The new Samsung Galaxy F34 color variant will also be available for sale during the sale.

First Published Date: 29 Sep, 16:45 IST
