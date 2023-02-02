Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition launch confirmed; check launch date

After several leaks and rumours took the Internet by storm, Realme has finally confirmed that it will launch a special Coca-Cola Edition of the Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone. Now, the company has also revealed that it will be launched on February 10. So far, Realme has been teasing the expected launch and design of the upcoming smartphone.

The teaser images also showed that the Coca-Cola edition has a dual-tone design with black and red colours, just like the colour theme of the iconic cola brand. The dual-camera setup is outlined in red colour, while the left side has a black colour tone. Two-third of the smartphone has been painted in red with a huge Coca-Cola branding.

Not just the smartphone, but Realme is also expected to offer a custom box with special accessories with the Coca-Cola edition smartphone. It may pack Coca-Cola-themed accessories such as a Realmeow Coca-Cola figure, a custom SIM card needle, DIY stickers, and a card with a unique number to show 6000 globally available units.

Before this, several other smartphone brands collaborated with popular brands, such as Oppo's partnership with the House of Dragon web series for Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, Infinix partnered with Marvel's Avengers, and iQOO had released its BMW edition smartphone.

About Realme 10 Pro 5G

The Realme 10 series was launched back in December 2022 and has been available in three models since then. The Realme 10 is the entry-level model, while the Realme 10 Pro brings 5G with a few other upgrades starting at Rs. 18999. The Realme 10 Pro is based on the Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh capacity battery with support for 33W wired charging out-of-the box, and a 108MP rear camera sensor along with a and a 2MP portrait sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie sensor.