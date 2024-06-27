 Realme C61 introduced with dual cameras in India: Check launch date, price, specs and more | Mobile News

Realme C61 introduced with dual cameras in India: Check launch date, price, specs and more

Realme has announced the entry-level Realme C61 in India at a starting price of Rs. 7,699. Here’s what’s coming with this new smartphone.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 27 2024, 11:53 IST
Icon
Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Realme C61 introduced with dual cameras in India
1/5 Honor X9b: It's a newly announced smartphone by Honor which features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 1200 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB RAM. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs.30999. However, during Amazon's Great Summer Sale, you can get it at Rs.18999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
Realme C61 introduced with dual cameras in India
2/5 IQOO Z9: The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and it provides up to 1800 nits peak brightness. The IQOO Z9 is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200 and it runs on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14. You can get this smartphone at a huge discounted price of Rs.17999 during the  Great Summer Sale on Amazon.  (Iqoo)
Realme C61 introduced with dual cameras in India
3/5 Samsung Galaxy A15: The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and it is backed by 5000mAh Lithium-ion Battery. The Samsung Galaxy A15 comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. You can get the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs.16499 during the upcoming Amazon sale which is starting from May 3, 2024.  (Samsung )
Realme C61 introduced with dual cameras in India
4/5 Realme Narzo 70 Pro: This new generation of Narzo-series smartphone which features a 50MP Flagship Sony IMX890 Night vision camera with OIS. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro is powered by MediaTek Deminsity 7050 chipset and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The great news is that the newly launched smartphone will be available at a huge discount during the Amazon sale.  (Realme)
Realme C61 introduced with dual cameras in India
5/5 OnePlus Nord CE 3: The last smartphone in the list is the OnePlus Nord CE 3 which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset. The smartphone features a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890, an 8MP Ultrawide Camera with Sony IMX355 and a 2MP Macro lens. You can get the OnePlus Nord CE 3 at a reduced price during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale. (OnePlus)
Realme C61 introduced with dual cameras in India
icon View all Images
Realme has introduced the Realme C61 in India with a 5,000 mAh battery, dual cameras, and more. (Realme )

Realme has introduced its entry-level Realme C61 smartphone in India, starting at Rs. 7,699. The device will be officially launched on June 28. Key features of the smartphone include a 5,000 mAh battery, dual rear cameras, up to 128GB internal storage, and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Realme C61 Price, Sale Offers, and Availability in India

The Realme C61 will be available in three storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model is priced at Rs. 7,699, the 4GB + 128GB model at Rs. 8,499, and the 6GB + 128GB model at Rs. 8,999. It will be offered in Marble Black and Safari Green colours. Sales will begin on June 28 at 12 pm via Realme India's website, Flipkart, and offline stores. Customers can avail of a Rs. 900 discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant using ICICI, SBI, and HDFC Bank cards.

You may be interested in

20% OFF
Realme Narzo 70 Pro
  • Glass Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹19,999₹24,999
Buy now
31% OFF
Realme C67 5G
  • Sunny Oasis
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹11,645₹16,999
Buy now
8% OFF
Realme GT 6T 256GB
  • Fluid Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,999₹35,999
Buy now
24% OFF
Realme C65 5G 128GB
  • Feather Green
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹11,418₹14,999
Buy now

Also read: CMF Phone 1 by Nothing price in India, specifications revealed ahead of July 8 launch- Will it be under 18,000?

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme C61 Specifications

The Realme C61 is powered by a UNISOC T612 octa-core processor and offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also supports up to 8GB Dynamic RAM. The phone comes with ArmorShell Protection, designed to withstand drops, bends, and scratches. The device is also IP54 certified for dust and water resistance.

Also read: Redmi Note 14 Pro camera, display details released ahead of launch: Here's what to expect

In terms of cameras, the Realme C61 features a dual rear camera setup with a 32MP primary sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 1.8 days and retain over 80% capacity after 1000 charging cycles.

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launching on July 4 in India: Check out features, specs and more

In other news, Realme recently launched the Realme GT 6 in India. This model features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, up to 512GB internal storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP front camera, and a 5,500 mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 11:52 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News Realme C61 introduced with dual cameras in India: Check launch date, price, specs and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers

Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers
Sony PS3 was launched in 2006 and is home to thousands of acclaimed games, including Uncharted 2, The Last of Us, Resistance, and more.

Sony PS5 could soon support PS3 games via emulation: What we know so far
Fortnite Reload

What is Fortnite Reload and how is it different from the Battle Royale mode of the game: All details
GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits

GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits
2024 has been a monumental year for fans of the RPG genre.

5 must-play RPGs that you can’t afford to miss in 2024: Persona 3 Reload, Stellar Blade, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets