Realme C61 introduced with dual cameras in India: Check launch date, price, specs and more

Realme has introduced its entry-level Realme C61 smartphone in India, starting at Rs. 7,699. The device will be officially launched on June 28. Key features of the smartphone include a 5,000 mAh battery, dual rear cameras, up to 128GB internal storage, and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Realme C61 Price, Sale Offers, and Availability in India

The Realme C61 will be available in three storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model is priced at Rs. 7,699, the 4GB + 128GB model at Rs. 8,499, and the 6GB + 128GB model at Rs. 8,999. It will be offered in Marble Black and Safari Green colours. Sales will begin on June 28 at 12 pm via Realme India's website, Flipkart, and offline stores. Customers can avail of a Rs. 900 discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant using ICICI, SBI, and HDFC Bank cards.

Realme C61 Specifications

The Realme C61 is powered by a UNISOC T612 octa-core processor and offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also supports up to 8GB Dynamic RAM. The phone comes with ArmorShell Protection, designed to withstand drops, bends, and scratches. The device is also IP54 certified for dust and water resistance.

In terms of cameras, the Realme C61 features a dual rear camera setup with a 32MP primary sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 1.8 days and retain over 80% capacity after 1000 charging cycles.

In other news, Realme recently launched the Realme GT 6 in India. This model features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, up to 512GB internal storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP front camera, and a 5,500 mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging.