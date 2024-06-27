Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launching on July 4 in India: Check out features, specs and more

Lenovo-backed smartphone Motorola is all set to launch the Razr 50 Ultra to the Indian market. The smartphone recently made its debut in China and now the company has finally revealed the launch date for India which is scheduled for July 4, 2024. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is a clamshell flip smartphone which has been gaining much popularity in the foldable market. With the upcoming Razr smartphone, the company is planning to bring several upgrades and know more about what's coming.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.9 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launch date

Motorola India shared a post from its official X account, revealing the design and launch date for the upcoming Razr 50 Ultra. According to the post, the smartphone will be launched on July 4, 2024, in India. The company also teased AI features with its in-house Moto AI. The post said, “Introducing the new Motorola Razr 50 ultra-intelligent, stylish, and ready to #FlipTheScript.” Once the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is launched, it will be available for sale on Amazon, Motorola's official website, and retail stores.

Introducing the new Motorola razr 50 ultra - intelligent, stylish, and ready to #FlipTheScript

Launching 4th July on @amazonIN, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo and leading retail stores. pic.twitter.com/W76tA7jPML — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 26, 2024

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra's expected features

Based on previous leaks and rumours, the Indian variant of Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to come with a 4-inch FHD+ cover display and a 6.9-inch main pOLED display which will likely offer a 165Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus and is expected to come with Google Gemini integration.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will likely come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone will be backed by a 4000mAh battery that may support 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It is expected to feature a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP telephoto camera. On the front, it may support a 32 MP selfie camera.

Note that the specifications are based on leaks and speculations, therefore, we must wait for the official launch to confirm what Motorola has in store for users with their new generation of Razr series. smartphone.

