Realme Gt 6t 256gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Main Camera
Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Film Camera
OIS Yes
Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control
Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels
Flash Yes, Dual LED Flash
Video Recording 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
Autofocus Yes
Video Recording Features Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Bokeh portrait video
Resolution 50 MP f/1.88, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view), Primary Camera(25.56 mm focal length, 1.95" sensor size, LYT 600, CMOS image sensor)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(15.91 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
Camera Setup Dual
Network & Connectivity
VoLTE Yes
Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz
SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Bluetooth Yes, v5.4
NFC Yes
USB Connectivity USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging
SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot
SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
SAR Value Head: 1.175 W/kg, Body: 0.368 W/kg
Last updated date: 15 July 2024
