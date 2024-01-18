 Realme C67 5g - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Realme Mobile Realme C67 5G

Realme C67 5G

Realme C67 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 12,598 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C67 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme C67 5G now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 18 January 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
RealmeC675G_Display_6.72inches(17.07cm)
RealmeC675G_FrontCamera_8MP
RealmeC675G_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39492/heroimage/159839-v4-realme-c67-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeC675G_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39492/heroimage/159839-v4-realme-c67-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeC675G_4
1/14 RealmeC675G_Display_6.72inches(17.07cm)
2/14 RealmeC675G_FrontCamera_8MP"
3/14 RealmeC675G_Ram_4GB"
4/14 RealmeC675G_3"
View all Images 5/14 RealmeC675G_4"
Key Specs
₹12,598
128 GB
6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹12,780 29% OFF
Buy Now

Realme C67 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Realme C67 5G in India is Rs. 12,598.  At Amazon, the Realme C67 5G can be purchased for Rs. 12,780.  This is the Realme C67 5G base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Sunny Oasis and Dark Purple. ...Read More


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Realme C67 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Display

    6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

Battery

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 29 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

Camera

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.05, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording

  • Sensor

    S5KJN1, ISO-CELL

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

Design

  • Height

    165.7 mm

  • Weight

    190 grams

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP54

  • Colours

    Sunny Oasis, Dark Purple

  • Thickness

    7.89 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    76 mm

Display

  • Bezelless Display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    86.58 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    91.40 %

  • Brightness

    550 nits

  • Pixel Density

    392 ppi

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

General

  • Launch Date

    December 16, 2023 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Brand

    realme

  • Operating System

    Android v13

Multimedia

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

Network & Connectivity

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Sim Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.08 W/kg, Body: 0.96 W/kg

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

Performance

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus

Sensors

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

Storage

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • USB OTG

    Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Realme

17% OFF
Realme 12 Pro Plus
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹24,990 ₹29,999
Buy Now
Realme C67 5g Realme 12 Pro Plus
29% OFF
Realme C67 5G
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Sunny Oasis
₹12,780 ₹17,999
Buy Now
Realme C67 5g Realme C67 5g
28% OFF
Realme C53 6GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Champion Gold
₹10,149 ₹13,999
Buy Now
Realme C67 5g Realme C53 6gb Ram
11% OFF
Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Stellar Green
Realme Mobiles

Realme C67 5G Competitors

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Frosted Green
₹13,999
Check Details
Realme C67 5g Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
32% OFF
Vivo T2x
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Glimmer Black
₹12,999 ₹18,999
Buy Now
Realme C67 5g Vivo T2x
29% OFF
Realme 10
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Clash White
₹11,349 ₹15,999
Buy Now
Realme C67 5g Realme 10
27% OFF
POCO M6 Pro 5G
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Forest Green
₹10,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Realme C67 5g Poco M6 Pro 5g

Realme Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design

Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more

20 Feb 2023
Tech Videos

Realme C67 5G News

Realme Narzo N53

Amazon Great Freedom Day sale: Special phone deals that will save you big amounts

27 Dec 2023
Realme GT Neo 3 150W

realme GT Neo 3 to realme 11 5G, check out these top Realme phones under 50000

27 Dec 2023
Realme Narzo N53

realme phones under 20000: From realme Narzo 60 5G to realme 11x 5G, Check out these 5 handsets

27 Dec 2023
Realme Narzo 60x

Top 10 Realme 128GB smartphones: Check out the best performers that will suit your needs

27 Dec 2023
realme

realme unveils Christmas Sale offers on narzo smartphones – check prices of narzo 60 Pro, narzo N53 now

19 Dec 2023
Realme

Realme GT 5 Pro launch date confirmed! To feature a 50MP periscope camera, 100W faster charger

24 Nov 2023
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

Vivo Y200e 5G

Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme 12 Pro Plus

Submarine Blue, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,755
₹34,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Realme C67 5g