Redmi Note 14 Pro camera, display details released ahead of launch: Here’s what to expect

The Redmi Note 13 series recently made its debut in the Indian market with some unique offerings. Now, leaks about the upcoming Redmi Note 14 series have already started to circulate on the internet. As of now, it is expected that the series will include Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus. However, in a recent leak, some features of the Redmi Note 14 Pro were tipped, showcasing minor changes. Know what's coming ahead of the launch.

Redmi Note 14 Pro expected camera and display specs

Tipster who goes by the name of Digital Chat Station shared a post on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, claiming that the Redmi Note 14 Pro will likely come with a 50MP primary camera with an improved sensor. However, the smartphone may come with a downgraded telephoto camera in comparison to the Redmi Note 13 Pro which comes with a 200MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens.

In terms of display, the Redmi Note 14 Pro will likely feature a micro-curved display with 1.5K resolution and a punch-hole camera cut out, similar to the Note 13 Pro. Earlier, the smartphone appeared on the IMEI database with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and a 5000mAh battery. It is speculated that the Redmi Note 14 series will make its debut in September. However, Redmi has not shared any details about the smartphone and its launch.

Let's have a look at the Redmi Note 13 Pro specs to have a greater understanding of what's coming.

Redmi Note 13 Pro specs

The Redmi Note 13 Pro features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal memory. The smartphone is backed by a Li-Po 5100 mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging.

Now, with Redmi Note 14 Pro, we will see how Redmi is planning to bring the required upgrades to the smartphone.

