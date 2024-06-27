 Redmi Note 14 Pro camera, display details released ahead of launch: Here’s what to expect | Mobile News

Redmi Note 14 Pro camera, display details released ahead of launch: Here’s what to expect

Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to launch in September 2024 with some similar specifications to the predecessor, know what’s coming.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 27 2024, 10:46 IST
Redmi Note 14 Pro camera, display details released ahead of launch: Here’s what to expect
Redmi Note 14 Pro camera and display specs were leaked, showcasing a camera downgrade. (Redmi)

The Redmi Note 13 series recently made its debut in the Indian market with some unique offerings. Now, leaks about the upcoming Redmi Note 14 series have already started to circulate on the internet. As of now, it is expected that the series will include Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus. However, in a recent leak, some features of the Redmi Note 14 Pro were tipped, showcasing minor changes. Know what's coming ahead of the launch. 

Also read: Redmi Pad SE tablet and Redmi Buds 5A launched in India- Check details

More about Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.72 inches Display Size
₹23,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Redmi Note 14 Pro expected camera and display specs

Tipster who goes by the name of  Digital Chat Station shared a post on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, claiming that the Redmi Note 14 Pro will likely come with a 50MP  primary camera with an improved sensor. However, the smartphone may come with a downgraded telephoto camera in comparison to the Redmi Note 13 Pro which comes with a 200MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Redmi Pad Pro 5G set to launch soon: TENAA listing hints at imminent launch with upgraded features

In terms of display, the Redmi Note 14 Pro will likely feature a micro-curved display with 1.5K resolution and a punch-hole camera cut out, similar to the Note 13 Pro. Earlier, the smartphone appeared on the IMEI database with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and a 5000mAh battery. It is speculated that the Redmi Note 14 series will make its debut in September. However, Redmi has not shared any details about the smartphone and its launch. 

Let's have a look at the  Redmi Note 13 Pro specs to have a greater understanding of what's coming. 

Also read: Realme C65 vs Redmi 12 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro specs

The  Redmi Note 13 Pro features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal memory. The smartphone is backed by a Li-Po 5100 mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging. 

Now, with Redmi Note 14 Pro, we will see how Redmi is planning to bring the required upgrades to the smartphone. 

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 10:46 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile Mobile News Redmi Note 14 Pro camera, display details released ahead of launch: Here’s what to expect
