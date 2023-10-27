Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is nearing global launch! Check specs, feature, more

The new Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus has been in talks for a long time now. The smartphone has already launched in China and buyers around the world are waiting for its global release to get experience of new innovation by Redmi. Experts believe that the new generation of Redmi Note has received significant upgrades from its predecessors. During the 13th generation, it is expected to have three variants: Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus in which the Pro Plus variant would come in the premium range. There are rumors of the Redmi Note 13 Pro Max variant as well, however, no concrete evidence for the same has been seen so far. Know more about the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus here including its launch date and speculated features.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus specs

According to a GizmoChina report, The Note 13 Pro Plus is expected to feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is rumored to be powered with Dimensity 7200 Ultra chip paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the Note 13 Pro Plus may come with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. In the front, it is expected to feature a 16MP selfie shooter. The smartphone may get a 5000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Furthermore, the smartphone may feature Redmi's newly announced operating system which is being called “HyperOS”.

The other two variant is expected to feature in the budget range. All the above-mentioned features are based on rumours and speculation. The official announcement about the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus will be made by Redmi in the coming months. As of now, the launch date of the smartphones is not yet revealed but they may be announced in December or early next year. Till then, we will have to wait to confirm these specifications.