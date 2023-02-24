SALE! After Samsung Galaxy S23 launch, Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra get big price cuts

Samsung on the first day of February 2023 launched the successor of the Galaxy S22 series- the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The latest series comprises of three models similar to the S22 lineup namely, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, as these recently launched smartphones are in the premium range, people do wait for discounts to grab the models. And now, ecommerce platforms are offering exciting and tempting offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Here are the offers being provided on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price drop on Amazon

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is available on Amazon at a discount of 33 percent for Rs. 57998 against its market price of Rs. 85999. But, the good part is you can reduce the cost of the phone further by opting for the exchange and bank offers. If you have an older smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get a further off of up to Rs. 18050.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price drop on Amazon

Available at a discount of 24 percent, the 8GB and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S22 Plus worth Rs. 91999 can be availed today for Rs. 69890. While on exchange you can get further off of up to Rs. 18050 on the phone. Bank offers can be availed too at the time of making payments.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price drop on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most expensive model of the Galaxy S22 series and comes with some amazing features and camera performance. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the phone worth Rs. 131999 is currently available at a discount of 17 percent for Rs. 109999. On exchange, you will be able to save further Rs. 18050 on the device. For further reduction in the cost, bank offers too can be opted.