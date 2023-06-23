Sale! Get the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G at an amazingly low price

Are you in the market for a new smartphone? We have an exclusive offer that you don't want to miss out on. Take advantage of this amazing opportunity available on the Samsung Galaxy M14 today!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 13:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
Get Samsung Galaxy M14 5G on a great deal (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
Get Samsung Galaxy M14 5G on a great deal (Samsung)

Amazon has rolled out a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, making it more affordable than ever before. This sleek and powerful smartphone is now available at a significantly reduced price, allowing users to easily get their hands on it.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone that was launched in March 2023. Boasting a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a remarkable 50MP triple-lens rear camera system, and a long-lasting 6000mAh battery, this phone has all the best features you need. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and running on Android 13 with One UI 5.0, it offers a seamless user experience.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Discount Details:

Originally priced at Rs. 17,990 on Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is now available at an unbeatable price of just Rs. 13,990. That's an incredible 22 percent discount on the base 128GB variant. Thanks to this limited-time offer, you can own the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G at this low price. But wait, there's more!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additional Offers on Samsung Galaxy M14 5G:

In addition to the initial discount, Amazon is also offering exchange deals and bank benefits exclusively for the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G. By trading in your old smartphone, you can enjoy an additional discount of up to Rs. 13,150 on your purchase of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G. This means you can potentially get your hands on this fantastic smartphone at an even lower cost.

B0BZCSMP95-1

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 13:46 IST
Tags:
Sale! Get the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G at an amazingly low price
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets