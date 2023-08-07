Samsung Galaxy F34 priced at Rs. 16999 on launch in India

Samsung Galaxy F34 was launched today in India. Check features, specs, price and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 07 2023, 18:00 IST
Samsung launched its new Galaxy F34 smartphone in India today. Check details here.
Samsung launched its new Galaxy F34 smartphone in India today. Check details here. (Samsung)
Samsung launched its new Galaxy F34 smartphone in India today. Check details here.
Samsung launched its new Galaxy F34 smartphone in India today. Check details here. (Samsung)

Samsung has launched its latest addition to the Galaxy F series today in India. The Samsung Galaxy F34 launch follows hard on the heels of the newly launched flagship foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. While these two foldable are premium phones, in today's launch, Samsung has rolled out a budget range phone. Interested in knowing what the users will get and how much it will cost? Then continue reading.

Samsung Galaxy F34 Specs

The smartphone features a massive 6.5” FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Vision Booster technology and 1000 nits peak brightness. The Galaxy F34 5G will be available in two colours: Electric black and mystic green.

The phone is powered by Exynos 1280 5nm processor and comes in two storage variants of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast Charging. The phone also supports Dolby Atmos for enhanced listening experience.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Galaxy F34 5G comes with Samsung Wallet along with tap and pay feature. It is secured by defence-grade Knox security to maintain user privacy.

In terms of cameras, it features a 50MP (OIS) no shake camera and 8MP ultra-wide lens. It also comes with a 13MP front camera. It comes with a single take feature that allows users to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot, as per Samsung. It also includes fun mode which contains 16 different inbuilt lens effects for enhanced photo quality.

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will be available at the price of Rs.16999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and Rs.18999 for the 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale on August 11, 2023. It will be available for sale on Flipkart, Samsung.com and at select retail stores.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 18:00 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy F34 priced at Rs. 16999 on launch in India
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets