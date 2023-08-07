Samsung Galaxy F34 priced at Rs. 16999 on launch in India

Samsung has launched its latest addition to the Galaxy F series today in India. The Samsung Galaxy F34 launch follows hard on the heels of the newly launched flagship foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. While these two foldable are premium phones, in today's launch, Samsung has rolled out a budget range phone. Interested in knowing what the users will get and how much it will cost? Then continue reading.

Samsung Galaxy F34 Specs

The smartphone features a massive 6.5” FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Vision Booster technology and 1000 nits peak brightness. The Galaxy F34 5G will be available in two colours: Electric black and mystic green.

The phone is powered by Exynos 1280 5nm processor and comes in two storage variants of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast Charging. The phone also supports Dolby Atmos for enhanced listening experience.

The Galaxy F34 5G comes with Samsung Wallet along with tap and pay feature. It is secured by defence-grade Knox security to maintain user privacy.

In terms of cameras, it features a 50MP (OIS) no shake camera and 8MP ultra-wide lens. It also comes with a 13MP front camera. It comes with a single take feature that allows users to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot, as per Samsung. It also includes fun mode which contains 16 different inbuilt lens effects for enhanced photo quality.

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will be available at the price of Rs.16999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and Rs.18999 for the 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale on August 11, 2023. It will be available for sale on Flipkart, Samsung.com and at select retail stores.